Caribbean Leadership Takes Center Stage at Historic Diamond Jubilee Celebration

by Derrick Scott

WASHINGTON, DC – In a testament to the rising influence of Caribbean-Americans in New England politics, three trailblazing mayors of Caribbean descent will headline the honorees at the West Indies Social Club of Hartford’s diamond-studded 75th anniversary gala this Saturday.

The celebration marks not just a milestone for an organization born from immigrant dreams, but a powerful statement about how far the Caribbean diaspora has come in American civic life.

Community Service Awards

Jamaican-born mayors Danielle Wong of Bloomfield and Nuchette Black-Burke of Windsor will share the spotlight with Hartford’s Mayor Arunan Arulampalam as they receive Community Service Awards at the May 3rd event in the Peoples Ballroom Hartford.

Their recognition comes at a time when Caribbean-American leadership has never been more visible in Connecticut’s political landscape.

“This isn’t just another awards dinner,” said former Hartford Councilwoman Veronica Airey-Wilson, who chairs the gala planning committee. “We’re reflecting on three-quarters of a century of Caribbean resilience while celebrating leaders who are writing the next chapter of our story.”

What began in 1950 as informal gatherings among West Indian laborers seeking fellowship in a foreign land has transformed into a formidable cultural institution. From those humble origins, WISCOH evolved into the catalyst behind the region’s vibrant West Indian Independence Celebration and the community-focused West Indian Foundation.

The evening’s honorees represent a cross-section of Caribbean achievement across multiple fields. Business leader Antoinette Lazarus will receive the Economic Development Award, while St. Lucia’s Consul General Jeremiah Hyacinth is being recognized for Outstanding Leadership. Dr. Troy Monroe’s contributions to education and Hartford Council President Shirley Surgeon’s community service will also be celebrated alongside healthcare advocate James Michel.

In a particularly poignant moment, the gala will welcome a living link to its founding—a 102-year-old Jamaican national treasure Mr. Kenneth Bennett Sr., who stands as the sole surviving founding member of the organization. Her presence bridges the club’s hard-scrabble beginnings to its current prominence.

The celebration will infuse serious recognition with Caribbean joy as DJ Carlton spins alongside performers Donald Thompson of Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados’ Archibald Miller, and Jamaica’s Glenroy Samuels. The People’s Ballroom in Hartford will vibrate with the sounds of islands whose influence now extends far beyond their shores.

As youth honorees Kiymani Hamilton and Cwen Williams accept their scholarships, they’ll embody WISCOH’s ongoing commitment to nurturing the next generation. Meanwhile, Gracelyn Stewart of Maryland and Marcia Essons, recipient of the prestigious Century Award, round out an impressive list of Caribbean-Americans making their mark across the Northeast.

At 75, the West Indies Social Club stands as both monument and movement—a testament to immigrant determination transformed into cultural preservation and civic power. Saturday’s gala will celebrate not just where the Caribbean community has been, but where it’s headed in America’s evolving cultural landscape.