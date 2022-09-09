Caribbean Leaders Express Sorrow on Queen Elizabeth II’s Passing

by Howard Campbell

KINGSTON, Jamaica – In recent years, Queen Elizabeth II had an indifferent relationship with Caribbean governments, who chose to, or expressed an intention, to remove the British monarch as their head of state.

On September 8 as the 96 year-old’s death was confirmed by Buckingham Palace, the region’s leaders expressed sorrow at her passing.

Jamaica

Jamaica’s prime minister, Andrew Holness, said he felt “great and profound sadness” at her death. He added that, “We join our brothers and sisters in the Commonwealth in mourning her passing, and pray for the comfort of the members of her family, and the people of the United Kingdom, as they grieve the loss of their beloved Queen and matriarch.”

In March, during a visit to Jamaica by the Queen’s grandson Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, Holness informed the Royals of his administration’s plans to become a republic and replace her as head of state.

Barbados

Barbados, which became a republic in November, 2021, issued a statement through its president Sandra Mason, who replaced the queen as that country’s head of state.

“Today, on behalf of the Government and people of Barbados, I extend sincere and heartfelt condolences to members of the Royal family and the people of the United Kingdom on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the head of the Commonwealth. While her passing marks the end of an era, her reign will forever represent the kind of stoic determination our world has required of its leaders over the past century, but which, sadly, we have not always been able to witness,” said Mason. She noted that, “Just under one year ago, Barbados took the decision to complete the course of Independence by breaking constitutional ties with the British monarchy and establishing the world’s newest republic. Significant as that decision was, given the place Barbados has held in the British Empire for centuries, it did not in the least diminish the friendship between our two nations or, indeed, with Buckingham Palace. The presence of His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales at that ceremony signified the depth and warmth of those bonds.”

Cayman Islands

Cayman Islands Premier Wayne Panton said: “I, on behalf of the Cayman Islands, join others from around the world in offering our condolences to the Royal Family. It is our prayer that God grants them the grace and peace to get through this difficult time. May God be with and comfort us all.”

Guyana

Guyanese president Dr Mohammed Irfaan Ali also sent his condolences to the Royal Family and people of the UK.

“I join all Guyanese in expressing our profound and deepest sorrow at the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. Her passing marks the end of an era in the history of the British Monarchy, the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth of Nations. Queen Elizabeth’s place in history is assured and her legacy is intact. Her long and impactful reign has helped to shape the post-World War II world. Her Majesty has been a source of stability for her country. She will be long remembered for her sterling leadership of the Commonwealth of Nations.”

Dominica

Prime minister Roosevelt Skerrit of Dominica, said, “Her passing ends an iconic 70-year reign and is a profound loss for the commonwealth of nations and the world.”

Barbados joined Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago and Dominica as Caribbean countries who became republics but retained their place in the British Commonwealth.