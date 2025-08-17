Caribbean, Latin America Build Blueprint for Blue Carbon Markets

SANTA MARTA, Colombia — Caribbean leaders converged this week on Colombia’s Santa Marta coast. They explored ways to turn mangroves and wetlands into market-ready blue carbon assets. These assets aim to attract investment and generate verified carbon credits.

The International Blue Carbon and Wetlands Conference drew more than 500 participants from 50 countries. Hosted by Colombia’s leading institute of marine sciences, the three-day event (August 12–14) focused on region-specific strategies. These strategies aim to move these ecosystems into blue carbon markets.

Market-ready Blue Carbon Assets

Opening the conference, Dr. Stephen Crooks, Co-Chair of the International Blue Carbon Scientific Working Group, urged the region to accelerate the development of market-ready blue carbon assets. For Caribbean nations, his message was clear: the financial potential of blue carbon is vast.

However, there is much work to do. He singled out monitoring, reporting and verification — commonly called MRV — as a unifying thread. This thread links science and management in ways that catalyze investment.

“Where are we on carbon markets? How do we start recognizing more credits for the projects we’re already working on? How do we get more value out of the credits we’re generating? And what are some of the new tools and science that are emerging? As we start to think about linking science and management together to catalyze investment, MRV feeds through all of this.”

At the center of discussions were Panama, Suriname, Jamaica, and Colombia. These four countries collaboratively lead an initiative to develop consistent, science-based MRV systems across Latin America and the Caribbean. They showed that no single model holds all the answers. However, each contributes a vital piece to move the region’s blue carbon from concept to credible, market-ready reality.

Panama shared expertise in integrating biodiversity conservation with public engagement. Suriname brought advanced MRV technical capacity. Jamaica offered pragmatic approaches to mangrove restoration, bridging research and practice. Colombia contributed the perspective of an active carbon credit generator. They provided lessons on scaling and recertification.

Colombia is already generating carbon credits through verified projects with stilt-house communities. In these communities, villages are built over water and daily life unfolds by boat. These communities both depend on and restore surrounding mangroves. This creates a living demonstration of how local livelihoods and climate goals can align. Additionally, MRV can document, verify, and ultimately unlock value from that alignment.

In a region with vast untapped carbon finance potential, every stage of progress offers lessons. These range from first steps in data collection to navigating the complexities of international certification.

The MRV initiative is led by the St Augustine Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship of The University of the West Indies (UWI STACIE), funded by the UK Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA), and supported by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

Coastal Blue Carbon Ecosystem

“This conference is a vital milestone in our regional efforts to protect, restore, and sustainably manage coastal blue carbon ecosystems,” said Cheryle Tewarie-Dubay, Acting Director of UWI STACIE. She underscored robust, standardised MRV as essential for credible market participation.

IDB Senior Climate Change Specialist Gerard Alleng linked the science directly to investment readiness: “To be in the conversation about new financial instruments requires solid science and strong institutional capacity. I’m glad to see so many young scientists from INVEMAR here today.”

UK Ambassador to Colombia George Hodgson noted that the work builds on more than five years of bilateral cooperation. This underscores how Colombia, alongside Panama, Suriname, and Jamaica, is helping shape a model for the wider region to adapt.

“There are many good examples here of coastal and marine conservation, and we are pleased to be working with Colombia, through the IDB, on MRV — the focus of this conference,” he said.

On the final day, delegates left the conference hall for the Ciénaga Grande de Santa Marta, travelling by boat to the stilt-house communities of Buenavista and Nueva Venecia to see grassroots restoration efforts in the Caño Clarín tidal channel. The site — the largest coastal wetland in the Colombian Caribbean — is recognised as a Ramsar Site and UNESCO Biosphere Reserve.

Here, the finance-readiness message returned to its real-world roots. Delegates saw MRV not just as an abstract technical standard. They viewed it as a grounded framework for turning community-driven, climate-forward blue carbon solutions into market-ready assets with both climate and community dividends.

About the Keynote Speaker: Dr. Stephen Crooks

Co-Chair, International Blue Carbon Scientific Working Group – Principal, Silvestrum Climate Associates

Dr. Stephen Crooks is one of the world’s most recognized voices in blue carbon science and policy. A coastal scientist and restoration practitioner for over three decades, he has helped shape how nations understand, manage, and finance their coastal ecosystems—from the peatlands of Madagascar to the estuaries of Alaska.

As a co-founder of Silvestrum Climate Associates and a founding architect of the Blue Carbon Initiative, Dr. Crooks has worked at the intersection of science, policy, and finance. He aims to unlock nature-based solutions for climate mitigation. His expertise spans field ecology, greenhouse gas inventories, carbon crediting methodologies, and climate finance readiness. This makes him a trusted advisor to governments, multilateral agencies, and the private sector.

Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change

He has served as Lead Author for the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). He developed Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) methodologies for wetland restoration and advised the French Government in the lead-up to the Paris Agreement. Through his contributions to the IUCN Mangrove Specialist Group and the International Blue Carbon Partnership, he continues to advance science that supports policy—and policy that supports ecosystems.

As keynote speaker for IBCWC 2025, Dr. Crooks will open the conference with a global perspective. He will discuss how harmonized measurement and monitoring systems can help blue carbon ecosystems deliver their full potential. This is aimed for climate, biodiversity, and communities alike.