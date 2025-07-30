Caribbean Island of Dominica Represents at NBA Convention

CHICAGO – Entertainment attorney Bernie Lawrence-Watkins and ISRC (International Standard Recording Code) coding expert Chester Wilkins, both proud natives of the Eastern Caribbean island of Dominica, will be presenters at the National Bar Association’s (NBA) Centennial Convention, to be held July 26 – August 1, 2025, at the Hyatt Regency in Chicago, Illinois.

On Tuesday, July 29th, the two will be part of a high-level panel discussion titled “The Entertainment Industry and Artificial Intelligence.”

Continuing Legal Education Offerings

This session—part of the convention’s Continuing Legal Education (CLE) offerings—will explore the intersection of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the entertainment industry, examining how AI-driven systems are reshaping music, film, and media.

Topics will include AI’s impact on content creation, intellectual property challenges, and the future of artist rights in an automated era.

Attendees will gain actionable insights into emerging technologies such as visual perception tools, speech recognition, and machine-learning models that are revolutionizing entertainment production and distribution.

In this discussion, Lawrence-Watkins and Wilkins will join some of the most influential names in law to include, Attorney Ricky Anderson (Moderator), Joseph Ford (NBC Universal), Darrick Hooker (Barnes & Thornburg), Daryl D. Jones (Law Office of Daryl D. Jones, PC).

Connection to Dominica

Though both have lived in the United States for decades, Lawrence-Watkins and Wilkins remain deeply connected to their Dominican roots and are proud to represent the island at one of the most prestigious legal and entertainment gatherings in the world.

“I was born on this beautiful island, and though I left at a young age, its influence has never departed from me.” said Lawrence-Watkins. She adds, “I’m honored to be sharing our expertise at an event that sets the tone for law, technology, and entertainment for the next century and that will have global impact- Dominica included.”

Top Music Lawyer

B. Lawrence-Watkins

Lawrence-Watkins founded Atlanta-based, B. Lawrence Watkins & Associates, P.C., a top-tier law firm specializing in Entertainment, Intellectual Property, and Business Law in 2002.

With over 25 years in the business, she has made important deals for global stars. These include producers of hits by Drake, Beyoncé, Eminem, Usher, DJ Khaled, and 21 Savage. 21 Savage is another talented artist with Dominican heritage in entertainment, among others.

Known for her ability to protect creative talent and maximize their value, Lawrence-Watkins has secured high-profile endorsements with brands like Apple, McDonald’s, and Coca-Cola and is known by the title “Bernie Gets You Paid.”

Her excellent work has gained her recognition. She was acknowledged by Billboard Magazine’s Top Music Lawyers. She also received ASCAP’s Women Behind the Music Award. Best of all, she has also received many civic honors.

She is passionate about mentorship and education. She serves on the boards of Georgia Music Partners and Girls Make Beats, Inc. In addition, she also teaches as an adjunct professor at Georgia State University College of Law.

Chester “Massive” Wilkins

Chester “Massive” Wilkins has carved a niche as a digital strategist and ISRC coding expert, empowering artists to thrive in the streaming era and demystifying music metadata. With experience at labels such as Def Jam and Jive Records,

Wilkins now guides artists and organizations in royalty collection, metadata management, and global music distribution through his Iowa-based company, LinkQMedia (Know-The-Code LLC), which also has a branch in Dominica.

As a certified GS1 Specialist and ISRC Manager since 2007, he educates creators on how to protect their intellectual property and monetize digital content.

Wilkins’ expertise has made him a sought-after speaker at major industry events, including A3C Music Festival and HBCU-NBODC conferences, and more recently, the AEGIS TT Business Summit and Workshop for Creatives and Small Businesses held in Trinidad and Tobago.

His participation in the NBA’s CLE sessions strengthens his influence and network. He aims to help Caribbean talent connect with digital opportunities.

His mission is to ensure Caribbean artists can reach global platforms. He wants them to protect their work and earn steady income from their craft.

NBA 100th Annual Convention

Founded in 1925, the NBA is the nation’s oldest and largest network of predominantly Black attorneys and judges.

Its 100th Annual Convention will feature a week of dynamic programming, keynote addresses by leaders such as U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and MSNBC’s Joy-Ann Reid (whose maternal roots hail from Guyana), The Honorable Yvette D. Clarke- daughter of Jamaican immigrants, President of the Congressional Black Caucus and U.S. Representative for New York’s 9th District who will deliver the keynote address for the Excellence in Tech & IP Awards Luncheon and sessions on AI, tech law, civil rights, and social justice.

Caribbean island of Dominica is Home

For Lawrence-Watkins and Wilkins, being at this historic convention means more than just law and technology. It’s about proudly waving the Dominican flag on a big stage in the legal and entertainment world.

“No matter where our careers take us, the Caribbean island of Dominica is home.” says Wilkins.

Lawrence-Watkins adds, “This is proof that our island produces global leaders who can compete and innovate at the highest levels.”