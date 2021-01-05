Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association Mourns the passing of the Hon. Gordon “Butch” Stewart

[MIAMI] – As we mourn the loss of Caribbean tourism icon the Honorable Gordon “Butch” Stewart, OJ, CD, Hon. LLD, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the Stewart family and the thousands of extended family members in the Sandals organization.

Our industry will forever be indebted to “Butch” for his continued passion for excellence and legendary Caribbean hospitality.

His vision has bestowed to the global industry a Caribbean organization that adheres to the highest standards of excellence, celebrates and promotes the region’s uniqueness, and invests in the development of our people and communities.

Mr. Stewart, one of the first recipients of the Caribbean Hotelier of the Year distinction, was a great supporter of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association and an inspiration to so many of us in the region.

Let us preserve and build upon his legacy by continuing to support the development of our industry.

Vanessa Ledesma

Acting CEO and Director General

Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association