Caribbean Food, Music Celebration Returns with Online staging

‘CariBites’ to include live performances by Mr Killa, along with culinary delights

NEW YORK — A Caribbean Food & Culture celebration is returning this June, and for the first time, online. The third staging of CariBites will feature special live performances in the virtual space, along with chef demonstrations & DJ spinning popular Caribbean tunes, on Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm, EST.

Ordinarily a half-day festival held annual in the Queensbridge area of Long Island City, this year the event will be available to a broader audience with its virtual edition.

According to Braata Productions’ Executive Director Andrew Clarke, CariBites differs from most of Braata Productions’ core programming which are usually focused on folk traditions. CarBites instead highlights and celebrates popular culture from various islands along with their food and music come into focus.

“Greater emphasis is placed on seeing the Caribbean as more than just Jamaica and jerk chicken, hence the inclusion of culinary delights from other islands,” Clarke said.

CariBites will begin at 4 pm., with a number of acts, including performances from the Gena Roots Band representing Jamaica, Freetown Collective from Trinidad & Tobago and the event’s headliner, the winner of the International Power Soca Monarch title in 2019, Grenadian Mr Killa, who made history as the first non-Trinidadian to win the competition with his undeniable hit “Run Wid It”.

“Come get a taste of the Caribbean like only Braata Productions does it,” Clarke said. “CariBites will prove to offer fun for the whole family. Whether you are of Caribbean heritage or not, there is something for everyone to enjoy at the festival.”

CariBites is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs with the City Council and Council Member Jimmy Van Bramer.

CariBites (2020), is an annual project of Braata Productions. Braata Productions is a not-for-profit, Caribbean Performing Arts and Education organization, dedicated to showcasing Caribbean culture, history, lifestyle, traditions and customs, through folk music, arts and theatre.

Learn more about Braata Productions at www.braataproductions.org.

For more information including a pass code to view the performance, online, persons are encouraged to reserve their complimentary tickets early by visiting, www.braataproductions.org