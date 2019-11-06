“Caribbean Folks: Step Up & Take your Place” 

Congressman Hastings announces his run for Re-election!

Ft. Lauderdale - The City of Sunrise came alive on Sunday as the Caribbean American Democratic Club and the Caribbean Democratic Caucus of Florida, jointly rolled out their high-octane, signature inaugural event, setting the stage for the Caribbean American Agenda for the election year 2020.

Krave Banquet Hall was the venue for this august occasion, which saw the powerhouse of Democratic representation with the likes of Congressman Alcee Hastings, Marty Kiar (Broward County Property Appraiser), Daphne Campbell (State Senate), Grace Carrington (State/National Committee woman) Robin Bartleman(Broward School Board), Mitch Caesar (former DNC Chair), Vice Mayor of Broward County Dale Holness, Marilyn Stevens (Census Administrator), Gregory Tony (Broward Sheriff), Sajan Kurian (President, South Asian Democratic Caucus) and Mayor Rodgers (Caribbean Democratic Caucus of Florida).

Caribbean American Democratic Club president Dr. Rose-Marie Adamson-Lewis welcomed the capacity audience to the event, which was buzzing with activity from a host of elected officials and those seeking office in next year’s elections.

Congressman Hastings, who was keynote speaker, delivered a fiery, impassioned address to all Caribbean and African American folks, imploring them to forget their differences, embrace each other, work together, involve everyone - especially young people, and do the work set out before us. He said we need to support whoever wins, get over losing, get the vote out and support the Democratic nominee, whoever he or she is.

The Congressman reminded the audience that this election is so urgent and so critical as we cannot have this president in the White House for four more years.

With so much at stake, Hastings recounted that EVERY vote- including the vote of those who have paid their debt to society is also on the line, and therefore we should be attentive to the upcoming judgement on the matter concerning former felons’ right to vote.

He shone the spotlight on Jamaicans and Haitians, reminding of their prominence in South Florida and the need to get together, do away with divisive behavior and on to the urgency of getting our Democratic nominee elected.

The congressman has been recovering from a serious illness, but announced that he is back, cautioned those who thought he was down and out, before announcing his running for re-election!

In her address, an upbeat president Dr. Adamson-Lewis shared her exciting vision for the club, which she states, will be the vehicle and catalyst for getting the votes out next year, not just for Caribbean folks, but everyone.

She will place a premium on grassroot activities including door-to-door messaging, telephone calls, working churches and organizations, aligning with the census bureau and supervisor of elections, with the aim to correct voter anomalies and other matters that could deprive voters of their right.

With her talent of getting people together, Lewis also plans to galvanize folks for the vote, using her platforms on the various organizations with which she serves, whether as a healthcare worker, overseas health mission worker, lecturer, board member for Partners for Youth Foundation or as an activist in the Jamaican Diaspora.

She urged everyone not to sit by and wait for anyone else to get the vote out- YOU must make it happen…” we can’t take any chances”, she said.

The event which was presented in an elegant setting concluded with much enthusiasm and excitement among the invited guests.

We look forward with much anticipation and expectancy to other CADC events and will be happy to receive support (sign-up via our website) and donations over this crucial period.