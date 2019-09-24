Caribbean Diaspora Invited to Attend the 2nd Annual Taste of Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES – The City of Lauderdale Lakes invites the Caribbean diaspora to attend their 2nd Annual Taste of Lauderdale Lakes: Food, Music, Arts & Culture Festival on Saturday, November 16th.

The 2nd Annual Taste of Lauderdale Lakes: Food, Music, Arts & Culture Festival is sponsored by Shuckin N Jivin Chicken and Seafood, Legacy Miami, DG Events, and official transportation provided by Yellow Cab Broward.

The lively event is taking place on Saturday, November 16, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lauderdale Lakes Waterfront (3900 North SR 7, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33309).

Live Entertainment

The Taste of Lauderdale Lakes Festival welcomes A. Randolph and the Smash Room Project (Live Band) as its lead headliner followed by music talents CriStyle Renae, Morris Sisters, and Shelly Sweetshell.

The lineup continues with New York songstress Queen Illise, Haitian duo Zoumpa, and Lauderdale Lakes songstress AnItonia Jenae to the festival’s main stage. With genres ranging from R&B, Soul, Soca and more, all generations will enjoy this lively lineup!

Besides moving and grooving from the main-stage’s good tunes, patrons and festival lovers can expect to get a real “taste” of all the things unique to the City of Lauderdale Lakes.

The Taste of Lauderdale Lakes promotes local and regional businesses, reinforces community through food, music & art while showcasing the City’s culture.

This highly anticipated festival hosted 2,000 attendees last year and features live entertainment, food trucks, arts & culture village, family-friendly activities, restaurant showcases, cooking demonstrations, local vendors and more!

Attendees will enjoy a full line-up of things to do, including:

Restaurant Showcase – Local chefs channel their inner Food Network Star as they demonstrate how to prepare a signature dish. Guests will taste the food and interact with the chefs during these interactive sessions.

– Local chefs channel their inner Food Network Star as they demonstrate how to prepare a signature dish. Guests will taste the food and interact with the chefs during these interactive sessions. Arts & Culture Village – Lauderdale Lakes is a diverse and vibrant community. Festival goers will experience live painting demonstrations; a community participation art project; art exhibits; pop-up cultural performances; and merchandise.

– Lauderdale Lakes is a diverse and vibrant community. Festival goers will experience live painting demonstrations; a community participation art project; art exhibits; pop-up cultural performances; and merchandise. Food Trucks and vendors from around South Florida selling an array of items and multicultural foods.

from around South Florida selling an array of items and multicultural foods. VIP Garden – enjoy lite bits from Shuckin N Jivin Chicken and Seafood while sipping on a cocktail and watching the show from the comfort of a beautifully decorated tent powered by Yellow Cab Broward.

enjoy lite bits from Shuckin N Jivin Chicken and Seafood while sipping on a cocktail and watching the show from the comfort of a beautifully decorated tent powered by Yellow Cab Broward. Kids Corner with face painters, characters, creative activities and more.

with face painters, characters, creative activities and more. Music and live performance… an emcee will host a showcase that includes an exciting line-up of multi-genre performances.

City of Lauderdale Lakes Mayor Hazelle P. Rogers is proud of her City’s efforts to continue bringing the community together through events and initiatives like the Taste of Lauderdale Lakes Festival.

“We are 36,000 small but we take the lead in advancing great programs that engage our residents and keep our visitors coming back and wanting more,” said City of Lauderdale Lakes Mayor Hazelle P. Rogers.

2nd Annual Taste of Lauderdale Lakes Ticket Information

General Admission tickets are only $5; VIP Garden is $45, which includes one cocktail, lite bites provided by Shuckin N Jivin Chicken and Seafood, and premier seating; and Children under 12 are FREE when accompanied by an adult with a General Admission or VIP ticket.

Tickets are available online at: Taste of Lauderdale Lakes