Caribbean Cuisine: Celebrate the Taste of the Islands in Miramar

MIRAMAR– The City of Miramar is excited to unveil the much-awaited 5th Annual Taste of the Caribbean Islands Festival, scheduled for Saturday, June 28, 2025, from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM at the Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater, 16801 Miramar Parkway. This lively event highlights Caribbean culture, food, and community, ensuring a memorable night filled with island spirit for families to enjoy.

Hosted by Miramar City Commissioner Carson “Eddy” Edwards, this community event is exciting. It showcases the vibrant spirit of South Florida’s large Caribbean population. In Miramar, Caribbean culture is more than just a way of life; it connects people together.

<p>Residents proudly celebrate their shared heritage through food, music, and tradition—creating a sense of unity and belonging that strengthens the fabric of the City.

“Miramar is home to a beautifully diverse Caribbean community, and this annual celebration is our way of honoring that heritage with food, music, and unity,” said Commissioner Carson “Eddy” Edwards. “We invite everyone to experience the warmth, rhythm, and flavor of the islands right here in our City. Celebrating each other’s culture helps build stronger, more connected communities.”

Anniversary of the Soufriere Hills Volcano

<em>This year’s festival will also commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Soufriere Hills volcano eruption in Montserrat, with performances honoring Montserratian Soca legend, Arrow.

Taste of the Caribbean Islands Culinary Stage

This year’s culinary stage will feature live demonstrations and tastings from three distinguished Caribbean chefs as listed below. Each chef will do live cooking demos and give samples. This invites guests to explore the variety and richness of Caribbean food up close.

Founder of Catering CC Inc. and host of Floribbean Cuisine with Chef Winston, he is known for his award-winning fusion of Caribbean flavors, gourmet spice blends, and signature Johnnycake-Pate dough mix. Chef Winston brings over 30 years of culinary passion and expertise to the event.

A dynamic new voice in Caribbean cuisine, Chef Guillermo fuses Dominican and Puerto Rican flavors with a modern twist. His dishes are rooted in tradition yet full of innovation, born from a personal culinary journey that began during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Owner of Chef Reece Kitchen in Davie, FL, and founder of Taste of Jamrock catering. Raised in St. Elizabeth, Jamaica, Chef Reece is celebrated for his bold Jamaican fusion dishes and deep love for community through food. From humble beginnings to feeding celebrities and athletes, his story is one of determination, flavor, and cultural pride.

Performances

This year’s main performer is Mical Teja, a Soca star from Trinidad. He brings infectious rhythms. The lineup also includes Shuga, a popular dancehall artist from Jamaica. Caribbean Music Farm will pay tribute to Arrow from Montserrat. DJ Fergie will bring high-energy sounds to the event.

Admission is free, with on-site parking available for $10. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP at TasteCaribIslands2025.Eventbrite.com.