Caribbean – Cuba’s Best Friend: The Cayman Islands

CAYMAN ISLANDS – The resolute American Secretary of State Marco Rubio may be surprised to discover that one of Cuba’s best friends in the Caribbean is the United Kingdom possession of the Cayman Islands.

In 2015, both Cuba, an outlaw regime, and the Cayman Islands executed a memorandum of understanding which required the return of Cuban refugees to Cuba to face the Communist music, among other things. This document superseded an earlier 1999 agreement and encapsulated a policy that had been in existence for years that resulted in the deaths of many Cubans fleeing an oppressive regime only to be forced by the Cayman Islands to face a watery grave or disappearance on the high seas in flimsy vessels.

The United Kingdom is responsible for the foreign affairs of the Cayman Islands such as agreements with other countries.

The Cayman government has regularly threatened arrest for any assistance to Cuban mariners fleeing the aged Communist regime and refused permission to land for decades without any reason. Attempts to avoid weak craft by assistance from Honduras fishing vessels have led to attempted charges of people smuggling.

The dutiful Cayman officials who have witnessed the drowning by omission to act of several Cuban refugees who were refused assistance, only to die on the Cayman coast, may now face a consequence, one day, at the International Criminal Court or elsewhere.

In the interim the American government may wish to consider sanctions for those responsible officials and related others.

The Nuremberg trials were full of Nazis who declared that they were only following orders.

They know who they are.

Neither Cuba or the Cayman Islands have seen fit to keep track of missing or killed Cubans that have passed through these jurisdictions as they try to reach freedom.

It will be in the thousands.

That agreement which required refugees to return without any possessions acquired since leaving Cuba, of any kind, was heartless to the last. That understanding with the Cuban government had the effect of involving the Cayman government and it’s people in crimes against humanity.

There has been no attempt to cancel that despicable agreement.

Only belatedly have the Cayman Islands sought to implement the expedited consideration of asylum for the Cuban refugees overseen in part by a former pro Cuban official, once a member of the Grenada government with the responsibility for imprisonment of opposition figures. A useful resume for that job.

There are even Cuban nationals employed by the Cayman government.

The unrestricted travel between the Cayman Islands and Cuba is a neat by way to avoid U.S. sanctions. Threading the needle to avoid the President Trump embargo.

The biggest surprise for Secretary Rubio is that a prime enabler of the failed Cuban government has over one trillion United States treasuries. This must make Wall Street nervous in these perilous times, given the proximity of Cuba to the Cayman Islands.

England has consistently failed in management of their own affairs, much less that of their Caribbean territories. They are even unable to compel the Cayman Islands to have an open beneficial ownership register.

The tail wagging the dog. It may be time for a change of ownership.

The Americans decided to threw out the British from their mega country in 1766, but it may be time for others to do the same.

Time will tell.