Broward County – Caribbean American Heritage Florida, a 501(c)3 organization in South Florida is hosting a “Cultural Drive-Thru” Food Distribution Experience during the month of July in an effort to support those in the community facing challenging times.

Partnering with the City of Lauderhill, Redland Ahead, Unity and Joy’s Roti Delight, the group will be distributing FREE boxes (20 lbs) of produce to support our local farmers and those in need all while providing cultural entertainment for those driving through to collect their perishables.

“The initiative came from having to address the needs of a community, negatively impacted by the current times, and as with everything Caribbean, we had to throw in some flavor.” states Asa P. Sealy, Chairman of the organization.

The distribution experience will take place every Sunday in July at the Lauderhill Mall, and will start at 9am. Distribution will run until all food boxes have been distributed and there’s nothing left to give.

The event will operate on a first come first serve basis and will not allow for any walk up collections. Drive thru participants can expect to be greeted by the sweet sounds of Caribbean music and lots of “Caribbean Love” from a distance.

Event dates: Sunday July 5th, July 12th, July 19th and July 26th

Event time: 9am

Event location: Lauderhill Mall – 1205 NW 40th Ave, Lauderhill FL 33313

Other supporters include, American Airlines, Savage Won Productions, A Branding Shop, CaribbeanMasks.com , TD Bank and Aifos Agency.

For more information on the event, supporting or to volunteer, please call 954.773.4313 or visit www.mycahfi.org .