Caribbean Carnival atmosphere comes to Hero CPL ticket outlets

Lauderhill – In the lead up to the 2017 CPL20 USA matches, the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and Carib Beer are working together to give a small taste of the carnival atmosphere that we will be bringing to South Florida when the Hero CPL arrives, delivering world class cricket at The Biggest Party in Sport!

Come and meet the Carib Girls, take advantage of the night’s special offers and you could be walking away with unique CPLT20 Carib merchandise and possibly a pair of tickets to either of the matches on the 5th and 6th August at; Central Broward Stadium, Lauderhill.

These exciting events will be taking place at six locations in the South Florida area, five of which are also selling tickets for the event which are going fast, so don’t forget to pick yours up while you’re there.

Tickets are also available online, here.

The events will be taking place at the following locations:

Joy’s Roti Delight, 1205 NW 40 Avenue, Lauderhill FL 33313

Friday July 14th 6pm-8pm

Friday July 21st 6pm-8pm

Friday July 28th 6pm-8pm

Singh’s, 4244 N State Road 7, Lauderhill Lakes, FL 33319

Saturday July 22nd 1pm-3pm

Bedessee West Indian Foods, 4000 NW 12 Street, Lauderhill, FL 33313

Saturday July 29th 1pm-3pm

Hibiscus Restaurant, 6289 W Sunrise Blvd, Plantation, FL 33313

Saturday July 22nd, 6pm-8pm

LC Roti Shop, 19505 NW 2nd Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33169

Saturday July 21st, 6pm-8pm

Caribbean Delite Restaurant, 9491 SW 160th St, Pametto Bay, FL 33157

Saturday July 22nd, 1pm-3pm (Not a ticket outlet)