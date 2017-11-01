Caribbean Bar Association installs new Officers for 2017-2018

Caribbean Bar Association Annual Gala Raises Funds for Scholarships and Hurricane Relief

MIAMI – The Caribbean Bar Association (“CBA”) held its 21st Annual Scholarship and Awards Gala on Saturday, October 28, 2017 at the Conrad Hotel in Miami.

The theme for this year’s Gala was “Servant Leadership: We Rise By Lifting Others.” The Gala is the primary fundraiser for the CBA’s Scholarship Program, which funds paid judicial and public service internships for law students in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

This year, Aaron Beharie and Garry Louima both students at FAMU School of Law, and Rebecca Miranda, a student at Florida Coastal School of Law, were recognized as scholarship recipients.

The CBA honored Juliet Roulhac, Esq., Regional Manager for Corporate External Affairs, Florida Power & Light Co.; Hamilton, Miller & Birthisel, LLP; and Javier A. Soto, Esq., President & CEO of The Miami Foundation for their contributions to the community.

The thought provoking keynote address, delivered by the trailblazer and legal legend, George F. Knox. Jr., Esq., challenged attendees to foster social change and experience humanity more fully, by making the conscious decision to put others needs before their own and by doing so unlock their potential as servant leaders.

During the Gala, attendees participated in a raffle to win a variety prizes. All of the raffle proceeds will be donated to Hurricane relief efforts in the Caribbean through Food for the Poor, Inc.

The event was attended by judges, attorneys, elected officials and community leaders from across the state, and featured entertainment by Guy Michel, cellist, young songstress Halle-Rae Dougall and DJ Dorenzo.

The Honorable Judge Fabienne E. Fahnestock, 17th Judicial Circuit (Broward County) swore in the Caribbean Bar Association 2017-2018 Executive Board:

Niyala A. Harrison, President– Public and Corporate Finance Attorney at Squire Patton Boggs (US) LLP in Miami, FL.

Charise A. Morgan-Joseph, President-Elect – Litigation Associate, The Joseph Law Firm, P.A. in Miami, FL.

Serena Witter, Vice President– Senior Associate at Robert Allen Law in Miami, FL.

Anna-Bo Emmanuel, Treasurer– Staff Attorney at Legal Services of Greater Miami.

Tricia-Gaye Cotterell, Secretary – Litigation Associate at Kim Vaughan Lerner, LLP in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Hillary Creary, Board Member – Partner at Benjamin-Wise Creary, PLLC in Pompano Beach, FL.

Nikeisha Pryor, Board Member – Commercial Litigation Associate at Haliczer Pettis & Schwamm, P.A. in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Informing, Educating, Empowering.

Jamel Marshall, Board Member – Assistant State Attorney, 17th Judicial Circuit of Florida.

Devona A. Reynolds Perez, Immediate Past President – General Counsel of Cruise Planners in Coral Springs, FL.