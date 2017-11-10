Caribbean Aviation Handlers Association to meet in Guyana in May

Miami – The Barbados headquartered Caribbean Aviation Handlers Association (CAHA) will hold its next Annual General Meeting (AGM) in May 2018 in Guyana.

This was among the decisions taken when the association held a special meeting in Miami at the Hyatt House on November 3rd.

The meeting was attended by representatives of aviation handling companies from Jamaica, Barbados, the Bahamas, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, Antigua and Barbuda, Haiti, the US Virgin Islands and Grenada along with representatives of several companies which supply equipment and related services to airport handlers.

Guyana was represented by Roraima Airways Chief Executive Officer Capt. Gerry Gouveia who delivered a presentation on his company’s aviation handling and related services as well as updated participants on developments in the aviation sector in Guyana. He referred to the need for increased airlift to and from Guyana as the country prepares to become a major oil producing nation in 2020.

Capt. Gouveia also spoke of the improvements currently being undertaken at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) in Guyana and the links being created with neighboring Brazil through the bridging of the river that separates the two countries and the soon to be upgraded roadway linking northern Brazil with Guyana’s capital, Georgetown.

In welcoming the decision to hold its next AGM in Guyana, Gouveia told participants that they would be visiting a country whose economy is in transition and where “our attractions include the famous Kaieteur Falls among other breathtaking scenery. During your stay in Guyana you must put aside time to explore Guyana and enjoy our great hospitality.”

The agenda for next year’s meeting in Guyana will include follow up discussions on the impact of and preparation for natural disasters; highlights of the association’s emergency response manual; aviation security; and updates on developments taking place within the industry.

The association’s 2017 AGM was held in May in Orlando, Florida.