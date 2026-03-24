Caribbean and Diaspora Leaders to Convene in Miami for Disruptive Leadership Conference

MIAMI — Leaders from across the Caribbean and its global diaspora will gather in Miami from May 13–15, 2026, for the final edition of the Disruptive Leadership Conference (DLC). This cross-regional forum is designed to foster high-level dialogue, meaningful connection, and forward-thinking leadership insight.

Hosted at the Hilton Miami Aventura, the three-day conference will convene 15 speakers who are leaders from across the Caribbean and diaspora. These speakers represent sectors including business, public service, academia, and entrepreneurship.

Through a curated program of keynotes, panel discussions, fireside chats, and breakout sessions, the event is designed to create space not only for learning, but for exchange among leaders. These leaders are navigating complex, global environments.

Reflecting the conference’s focus on cross-sector and global leadership, the speaker lineup unites key voices. These speakers shape business, technology, culture, and public institutions.

Featured speakers include Yvette Noel-Schure, longtime publicist to Beyoncé and a leading figure in global communications; entrepreneur and publishing executive Adam Witty, known for his work helping leaders build influence and authority; artificial intelligence strategist Cliff Worley, who advises organizations on navigating emerging technologies; and higher education leader Dr. Luz M. Longsworth, recognized for her work in institutional leadership and workforce transformation. Additionally, the event features a broader cohort of Caribbean and diaspora leaders shaping industries globally.

A Strategic Gathering in One of the Nation’s Largest Caribbean Hubs

Set in Miami, which is home to one of the largest Caribbean diaspora populations in the United States, the conference serves as a critical meeting point. It connects regional and global leadership perspectives.

More than a traditional conference, DLC is intentionally structured as a convening, bringing together leaders who operate across borders and cultures. This allows them to share ideas, challenge assumptions, and build relationships that extend beyond the event itself.

This cross-regional exchange reflects a broader reality: Caribbean professionals are increasingly shaping global industries while maintaining strong ties to the region. In fact, according to the World Bank, remittances to Caribbean nations account for a significant share of GDP in several countries. This underscores the diaspora’s continued economic and cultural influence.

Creating Space for the Future of Leadership

Founded in 2019 by leadership consultant Judy McCutcheon, the Disruptive Leadership Conference was created to fill a gap. It addresses how leadership is explored in the region and its diaspora.

Born in Trinidad and Tobago, she now lives in Grenada. She leads an international leadership consultancy there. McCutcheon’s career reflects the cross-regional and global reach of Caribbean leadership.

“For many years, I worked with leaders navigating complex organizations, but there were very few spaces where they could step back and reflect on how leadership itself must evolve,” she said. “This conference was created to open that space.”

Since its launch, the conference has become known for candid, forward-looking discussions that move beyond traditional leadership development. Instead, it examines how leaders respond to uncertainty, organizational change, and shifting global dynamics.

“The word ‘disruptive’ was never about rebellion,” McCutcheon added. “It was about growth and the willingness to question assumptions, rethink systems, and expand how we think about leadership in the Caribbean and beyond.”

A Platform for Exchange and Impact

The Disruptive Leadership Conference goes beyond sharing information. It creates a space where leaders can engage deeply with ideas and each other.

Across the three days, participants will explore external leadership challenges and internal leadership needs. They will learn how leaders think, make decisions, and show up in their organizations and communities.

By bringing together leaders across sectors and geographies, the conference creates a space where perspectives are broadened and ideas are tested. Also, new approaches to leadership can emerge.

Marking the Final Edition

The 2026 conference is the final Disruptive Leadership Conference in its current format. This makes the Miami gathering especially significant.