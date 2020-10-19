Caribbean American Vote 2020 Townhall

2020 is a critical year for democracy and the Caribbean American community.

As the US continues to grapple with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, several emergency measures have been put in place to protect public health and every eligible citizens’ right to vote in the November election.

In response, we need to ensure our community has all of the information needed to vote safely in unprecedented ways, demonstrating the full power of the Caribbean American vote in what we know will be one of the most important elections of our time.

Join us for an engaging virtual discussion aimed at ensuring Caribbean American voters know their voting options, where to find nonpartisan information, their rights as voters, and understand the overall impact they collectively have if they make their voices heard by November 3rd.

Participants include… Yvette Clarke, Member of the U.S. House of Representatives Maurice Mitchell, National Director, Working Families Party Michele Jawando, Attorney, Public Policy Expert & Social Justice Advocate Joanne Antoine, Executive Director, Common Cause Maryland Melissa Noel, Award-winning Journalist and Caribbean Correspondent Marlon Hill, Miami Attorney & Past President, Caribbean Bar Association