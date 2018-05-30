By May 30, 2018 0 Comments Read More →

Caribbean American, Kobie Alleyne Earns Presidential Scholarship to Berklee College of Music

MIAMI – Caribbean American musician and steel pan protégé, Kobie Alleyne, was selected as a Presidential Scholar at Berklee College of Music commencing this fall, September 2018.

Kobie is a first generation college student of Trinidad & Tobago descent.  Kobie was raised in a family of steel pan musicians and played a role as a member of the Steel Away Ensemble.

Kobie was selected for this honor out of a pool of more than 5,000 applicants to the fall class of Berklee, involving an extensive international talent search via our World Scholarship Tour.  A final group of twenty candidates were reviewed, resulting in just five U.S. recipients and two international recipients.

With this honor comes a responsibility and commitment to your development in a challenging artistic environment and a future filled with limitless potential.

Berklee expects to provide Kobie with an educational framework and the tools to be used in his professional career as a performer, composer, educator, producer, engineer, therapist, music business manager, or any chosen professional endeavor.  He will follow in the footsteps of a long list of distinguished and successful Berklee alumni.

His Presidential Scholarship will cover tuition, comprehensive fee, required laptop fee and on-campus housing charges.

