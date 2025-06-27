Caribbean American Heritage Month at The LOOP Festival

FORT LAUDERDALE – This weekend, The LOOP (Las Olas Oceanside Park) will host its free Third Annual Caribbean American Heritage Month Celebration. The LOOP is located at 3000 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316.

The community is invited to celebrate the lively culture and creativity of Caribbean Americans. Join us for a weekend of art, music, and community at The LOOP from June 27 to 29. This event honors Caribbean American Heritage Month. Enjoy the sounds, flavors, and energy of the islands at Fort Lauderdale Beach.

The weekend starts on Friday, June 27, with a Movies by Moonlight screening of Vivo. This film is Sony Pictures’ animated tribute to Cuban music and culture. Before the movie, guests can enjoy live Cuban music from the band Oriente. There will also be kids’ crafts related to music and tasty Cuban snacks under the stars.

On Saturday, June 28, start the day with free yoga with Lisa Pumper from 9:45 to 11 a.m., followed by a high-energy performance from Sabor Latino, an eight-piece orchestra playing live from 12 to 3 p.m.

The celebration continues Sunday, June 29, with a lineup that blends movement and music. Enjoy yoga with Nzingah, followed by a Socaerobics fitness dance session sponsored by FIT Fort Lauderdale. Caribbean rhythms will fill the park with a special edition of Reggae Sundays hosted by Tanto Irie, with a performance by Lee Kelly and the Allstars from 12 to 3 p.m.

Throughout the weekend, The LOOP’s MKT will feature vendors, art installations and interactive experiences curated in collaboration with the Hollywood Arts Committee, The Space Monkies and Fabienne Claude, spotlighting handmade cultural crafts and live art demonstrations.

Caribbean American Heritage Month Weekend at The LOOP is free and open to everyone. It happens during the weekend MKT. This event is a joyful celebration of heritage and community. It highlights the culture that makes Fort Lauderdale a vibrant and connected place.

The LOOP Weekend Event Lineup

Friday, June 27, from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Movie starts at 8:15 p.m.: Movies by Moonlight Series | Vivo:

Vivo is a vibrant animated adventure that celebrates the power of music, love and cultural connection. The film follows Vivo, a music-loving kinkajou (a rainforest mammal affectionately known as a “honey bear”), who lives in Havana with his beloved owner and musical partner, Andrés. When fate intervenes, Vivo sets off on a journey from Cuba to Miami to deliver a love song that was never sung. Blending the rhythms of Caribbean culture with the colorful spirit of Miami, Vivo is both a joyful tribute to Latin musical traditions and a touching story about friendship, memory, and honoring those we’ve lost. It’s a heartwarming reminder that music can be a bridge between generations — and that it’s never too late to follow your own rhythm.

Saturday, June 28, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Caribbean Flair Marketplace, with vendors from Caribbean countries 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Hollywood Arts Committee Colors of the Caribbean Artist Showcase 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Beans and Blooms, Community Art Project with The Space Monkeys 10:15am to 11:15am.: Community by donation Yoga Class with Lisa Pumper 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Flowers for Women Pilates class, free with donation of hygiene products to benefit young girls in Trinidad and Tobago 12 to 3 p.m.: Orquesta Sabor Latino Band



Sunday, June 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

9 to 10 a.m.: Yoga with Haitian American instructor, Nzingah 10 to 11 a.m.: Soca Step with Kamal, presented by FITFort Lauderdale 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Caribbean Flair Marketplace, with vendors from Caribbean countries 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Hollywood Arts Committee Colors of the Caribbean Artist Showcase 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Beans and Blooms, Community Art Project with The Space Monkeys 12 to 3 p.m.: Reggae Sunday with Tanto Irie, featuring Lee Kelly and the Allstars



For more information, visit: https://theloopflb.com/events/categories/cahm/