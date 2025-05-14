.Caribbean American Heritage Festival Celebrates Culture in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES – The City of Pembroke Pines Recreation and Cultural Arts Department, with support from the Broward County Cultural Division, is hosting a Caribbean-American Heritage Festival on Saturday, June 28, 2025, 7 to 11pm at the Charles F. Dodge City Center, located at 601 City Center Way.

This free and family-friendly event will feature live Reggae, Soca, Kompa and Steel-Pan music, performances, Caribbean Delights – a showcase of food and goods, and interactive workshops and activities at The Frank C. Ortis Art Gallery.

Event Details

Join us in a celebration of Caribbean culture! Just a few of the talented musicians featured include Rupee, LaVie, Roger George and Visions Band. There will beperformances by the Mucko Jumbies and the Melo Groove Steel Orchestra.

The Frank will kick off the evening starting at 5 pm with Art Activation, a hands-on, community-centered activation inspired by themes of cultural memory, identity and storytelling with artist Angela Bolaños guiding participants in creating small, embroidered artworks on paper, incorporating personal symbols, colors and patterns that reflecttheir heritage.

Be sure to check out the full schedule of events and more details.

.