Caribbean American Attorneys Join WSHC+B South Florida Legal Team

[MIAMI] – Weiss Serota Helfman Cole + Bierman’s (WSHC+B) continues to expand its roster of talented attorneys throughout South Florida. The firm recently welcomed six new attorneys, including five associates and one of counsel.

Daniela Cimo

Daniela is based out of the firm’s Miami office and part of the firm’s Government Division, where she focuses her practice on representing governmental entities in land use, zoning, real estate, affordable housing and general governance matters. Prior to joining the firm, Cimo served as a staff attorney in the Community Economic Development Unit at Legal Services of Greater Miami, Inc. There, she represented nonprofit and small business clients on a broad range of issues and provide guidance on general governance, commercial, and compliance matters. She earned her J.D., cum laude, from the University of Miami School of Law.

Fabio Giallanza

Fabio is a corporate and real estate attorney in the firm’s Miami office. He represents businesses and investors in the acquisition and financing of property, along with business transactions and corporate matters. Giallanza specializes in cross-border transactions involving clients based in the United States, Europe and Latin America. Prior to joining the firm, he practiced at a South Florida law firm, where he assisted foreign investors and entities with structuring inbound U.S. investments. He also represented purchasers and sellers of commercial and residential property, advising them as to complex FIRPTA questions and providing assistance with title issues and corporate documentation for foreign clients. Giallanza earned his J.D., magna cum laude, from Nova Southeastern University, Shepard Broad Law Center.

Erica Hausdorff

Erica based out of the firm’s Boca Raton office, is an associate in the Litigation Division and focuses her practice on the representation of public and private entities in connection with employment matters. Prior to joining the firm, Hausdorff practiced at a law firm in South Florida where she focused on litigation matters, such as first-party property litigation and insurance defense. She received her J.D. from Florida International University College of Law.

Amelia Jadoo

Born in Guyana, Amelia Jadoo is Of Counsel in the firm’s Government Division. She is located in its Boca Raton office and has more than 15 years of experience in business and government practice. Jadoo advises and counsels government entities and organizations on a variety of issues relating to Sunshine laws, Public Records Act, ethics, code enforcement, contracts, land use, zoning, landlord/tenant disputes, among other subjects. Prior to joining the firm, Jadoo was Assistant County Attorney for Dakota County in Minnesota, where she advised the County and its various departments and employees on a wide variety of legal issues related to data privacy, cybersecurity, corrections, employment, eminent domain/condemnation, collections, contracts, risk management, law enforcement, jails, firearms, and juveniles. Jadoo received her J.D. from William Mitchell College of Law.

Scott Mullin

Scott joined the firm as a litigator in its Boca Raton office. Prior to joining WSHC+B, he worked as a litigation attorney and clerk at two Florida firms, where he drafted motions, pleadings, discovery and assisted with client communications. Mullin also assisted in preparation for trials and key hearings, depositions, mediations and arbitrations. While in law school, he served as the Editor-in-Chief of the New York Real Property Law Journal. Mullin earned his J.D. from St. John’s University School of Law.

Markenson Pierre

Markenson is based out of the firm’s Fort Lauderdale office and is an associate in the Litigation Division. His practice encompasses a broad range of experience, including defending class and collective action, representing employers in employment and labor disputes, complex commercial litigation and representing local governments in federal civil rights actions. He has also represented state and federal court-appointed receivers in government enforcement actions brought by the SEC, CFTC and FTC based on securities and commodities fraud and related asset recovery litigation. Prior to graduating from the University of Alabama School of Law, Pierre was a Logistics Officer in the United States Army for six years and completed a combat tour in Iraq, for which he was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal and the Army Commendation Medal. Markenson is of Haitian descent.