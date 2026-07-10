Caribbean Airlines Spotlights Trade, Travel Services at TIC

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad and Tobago — Caribbean Airlines is spotlighting its passenger, cargo and business solutions at the 2026 Trade and Investment Convention. This positions the carrier as a key driver of regional connectivity, trade and economic growth.

The airline is welcoming visitors July 9-11 at Booths 240-241 at the Centre of Excellence in Macoya. There, attendees can meet Caribbean Airlines team members and learn about services for leisure travelers, corporate customers and businesses.

Representatives from the airline’s marketing, cargo, Jetpak, duty-free and loyalty teams are sharing information on Caribbean Airlines’ regional and international network, business class service, Caribbean Miles and Caribbean Club loyalty programs. Additionally, they provide details on dedicated freighter operations and Jetpak courier services. Visitors can also learn about products available at the Caribbean Airlines Duty Free Store at Piarco International Airport.

“At Caribbean Airlines, we connect businesses with markets, families with loved ones and the Caribbean with the wider world,” Acting Chief Executive Officer Varma Khillawan said. “Our participation in TIC reflects our commitment to supporting regional commerce and creating opportunities for business growth. We look forward to meeting customers, entrepreneurs and industry partners to showcase the many ways Caribbean Airlines can support their travel and logistics needs.”

Trade and Investment Convention

Hosted by the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers Association, the Trade and Investment Convention is the Caribbean’s largest and longest-running multi-sector trade exhibition, bringing together manufacturers, exporters, service providers, investors and buyers from across the region and international markets.

Caribbean Airlines said its presence at the convention underscores its commitment to supporting trade, tourism and sustainable economic development across the region.

Visitors are encouraged to stop by Booths 240-241 throughout the convention to meet the Caribbean Airlines team. There, they can explore the airline’s latest offerings and learn how its travel, loyalty and logistics solutions can support personal and business needs.