Caribbean Airlines Re-Starts Service Between Trinidad, Suriname and Curacao

Caribbean Airlines Trinidad and Tobago

Caribbean Airlines Trinidad and Tobago[Piarco, Trinidad & Tobago] – Caribbean Airlines will resume service between Trinidad and Suriname from April 4 and between Trinidad and Curacao on April 5.

The flights to Suriname will operate between Piarco International Airport and the Johan Adolf Pengel International airport Paramaribo, three times per week each Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

 

Service between the Curacao International Airport and the Piarco International Airport will operate twice weekly, on Tuesday and Friday. The airline’s 737-8 aircraft will fly on both routes. 

 

Flight Schedule Between Trinidad & Suriname Effective April 4 – November 1,2022

 

Route Flight # FREQUENCY Dep Arr
POS-PBM BW883 MON&TUE 10:45 PM 1:20 AM
PBM-POS BW884 TUE 5:00 AM 5:30 AM
PBM-POS BW884 WED 4:30AM 5:00AM

Flight Schedule Between Trinidad & Suriname Effective April 4 – November 1,2022

 

Route Flight # FREQUENCY Dep Arr
POS-CUR BW400 TUE 2.00 PM 3.40 PM
CUR-POS BW401 TUE 4.40 PM 6.20 PM
POS-CUR BW400 FRI 3.20 PM 5.00 PM
CUR-POS BW 401 FRI 6.20 PM 8.00 PM

 *Schedule is subject to change

Caribbean Airlines CEO, Garvin Medera
Caribbean Airlines CEO, Garvin Medera

Caribbean Airlines CEO Garvin Medera in commenting said, “We are delighted to resume regular scheduled service from Trinidad to both Suriname and Curacao. The schedule to these destinations was built to facilitate convenient connections within the region and to other countries in the Caribbean Airlines network.”

Mr Medera added: “Caribbean Airlines is also happy to return to these markets with our new 737-8 aircraft which offers state-of-the-art technology and increased levels of comfort, all uniquely packaged to enhance our customer travel experience.”

Flights are open for sale via www.caribbean-airlines.com, the airline’s Reservations Sales and Service Centre and Travel Agents. Customers may also book flights using Caribbean Airlines’ Mobile App, available for free download via the Apple Store and Google Play.

