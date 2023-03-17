Caribbean Airlines Presents “Wi Fete” For Jamaica Carnival 2023

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Caribbean Airlines is the “Presenting Sponsor for Wi Fete- The Ultimate Caribbean Music Festival” happening in Kingston, Jamaica on Saturday, April 15, 2023, on the weekend of Jamaica’s Carnival. Soca Icon Machel Montano is the headline act. The airline’s sponsorship was announced at a press conference at the Jamaica Pegasus, on March 16.

Caribbean Airlines will also roll out its ‘Welcome Home’ Corporate campaign in Jamaica that same weekend. “Wi Fete” is just one of the many regional activities that the airline will support, as it makes good on its promise to leave an indelible mark at events and festivals across the Caribbean.

Carnival Is Part of Caribbean Culture

In commenting on the sponsorship, Caribbean Airlines CEO, Garvin Medera stated: “As you know, Carnival is an integral part of our rich culture and like Caribbean Airlines and music, it serves to unite our region. The Wi Fete is just one of the many events that Caribbean Airlines will support, here at home in Jamaica and across the Caribbean and Diaspora, in keeping with our ‘Welcome Home’ Corporate campaign which kickstarted 2023 and has been exceptional so far. The support has been positively overwhelming”. Mr Medera continued: “Caribbean Airlines is a unifying force in the region, and we are delighted to have Machel Montano, the King of Soca perform at Wi Fete. Of course, by now you would have heard the masterful collaboration on the Welcome Home song where Machel performs with Agent Sasco, and the Soca Prince – Voice. This theme is about uniting the Caribbean and the Diaspora under one motif. Further, it signals Caribbean Airlines’ return to involvement in celebrations and events throughout our growing network which will be dominant as the year unfolds.”

Caribbean Airlines’ Commitment

Founder and CEO, WiPay Group, Aldwyn Wayne, commented: “We are very excited to partner with Caribbean Airlines. This partnership underscores Caribbean Airlines’ commitment to growing our culture both regionally and throughout the Diaspora; and the showing from the Caribbean Airlines team at today’s launch is a clear indication that our culture is in good hands.”

Carnival Customer Appreciation

‘Welcome Home’ at the core, is Caribbean Airlines intention to focus on service and consistent attention to passengers; and throughout the year its customers can look forward to more regional connectivity combined with the airline’s suite of products aimed at offering passengers an enriched travel experience. Customers can also look forward to the Caribbean Airlines “Carnival Customer Appreciation” activity, at the Norman Manley International Airport on April 14, 2023.