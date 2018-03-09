Caribbean Airlines Offering New Non-Stop Flight from New York to St. Vincent

YOUNG ISLAND, ST. VINCENT & THE GRENADINES — From the Big Apple to private, romantic Young Island, New Yorkers can relax without layovers with the first-ever non-stop flights to St. Vincent & The Grenadines’ new major airport.

Just in time for summer vacations, beginning March 14, 2018, Caribbean Airlines will offer weekly service from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to St. Vincent’s new Argyle International Airport (SVD).

Making vacation planning even easier, travelers taking advantage of this new weekly flight can book seven-night packages. The private island resort’s Lovers’ Package includes two free nights on stays of seven nights or more, full daily breakfast, bottle of Champagne, two Back-to-Nature massages and round-trip airport transfer. Lovers’ Package rates begin at just $2,112 plus tax and service charge based on double occupancy.

At a cozy 13-acres, Young Island is the first of the Grenadines island chain. Couples arrive to the barefoot chic paradise by private ferry only five minutes from mainland St. Vincent. Teeming with lush greenery and flowers, guests step onto the wildlife reserve dotted with 29 water view cottages, open-air dining and an enviable Caribbean beach complete with a swim-up bar.

Nestled in a tropical landscape that doubles as a wildlife reserve, cozy cottages are located close to the beach, shorelines or hillside. Beautiful louvered blinds let in gentle trade winds. Each cottage features rattan furniture, king-sized beds, open-air garden showers and private patios. Accommodations are free of TV, letting a couple focus on the tranquility of just being together.

Young Island offers guests a balance of relaxation and exploration both on land and on sea. Guests can enjoy complimentary water sports equipment including kayaks, pedaloes, small sailboats and snorkels; 24-hour private water ferry access to visit St. Vincent and The Grenadines attractions, tennis court and lagoon pool. For a blissful treat, botanical treatments are available at the resort’s spa. As home to one of the world’s most esteemed sailing destinations, couples can board the resort’s chartered catamaran, Panthera, discovering neighboring islands such as Bequia or Mustique.