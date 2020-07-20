Caribbean Airlines Notice for Customers Travelling Into Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Caribbean Airlines advises that all customers travelling into Jamaica must first complete an online screening and application to receive the necessary approvals for entry to the country.

It is imperative that on receipt of the approval email, applicants follow the additional instructions in the email. This allows them to download their travel authorization document.

This downloaded authorization document presents the user with a unique barcode and application reference number, along with their name, date of birth and passport number, which must be presented at check-in.

Persons who are unable to present the downloaded approval authorization with the unique barcode may not be accepted for travel.

Persons will not be allowed to travel, without meeting the requirements as outlined by the Jamaica Ministry of Health and Immigration Services.

See links below for easy access.

Jamaican nationals and residents

https://jamcovid19.moh.gov.jm/immigration.html

Visitors

https://www.visitjamaica.com/travelauthorization/