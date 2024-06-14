Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago – As part of the celebrations leading up to Emancipation Day, Caribbean Airlines Limited announces its role as the Official Airline of the Pan African FestivalTT 2024. As the premier air carrier serving the Caribbean region, Caribbean Airlines is dedicated to fostering a sense of community and celebrating the diversity of Caribbean culture.

Held on May 25, 2024, the launch of the Pan African Festival was an energetic celebration of African culture, heritage, and unity which aims to connect the African continent and the African Diaspora via a showcase of traditional African music, dance, art, fashion, and cuisine.

Garvin Medera, CEO of Caribbean Airlines, stated: “Caribbean Airlines is pleased to be the official airline of the Pan African Festival TT 2024. Our support of this event exemplifies our commitment to celebrating the diversity and the unique cultural identities in our region. We are happy to play a key role in bringing people together to celebrate the heritage and emancipation of our Afro-Caribbean people.”

Premier National Heritage Tourism Festival

Khafra Kambon, Director of The Emancipation Support Committee indicated:“The Emancipation Support Committee is delighted to welcome Caribbean Airlines as the official airline of the 2024 Pan African FestivalTT (PAFTT) Commemorating Emancipation. We look forward to the continued growth and development of this strategic partnership which we are certain will augur well in our ongoing efforts to make the PAFTT a premier national Heritage Tourism Festival to which we can Welcome Home in increasing numbers our Caribbean Diaspora and other visitors from across the globe. We thank you Caribbean Airlines”

Key Highlights of Caribbean Airlines’ Participation:

Official Airline Sponsor

Transportation Support and Prizes: Caribbean Airlines is playing a pivotal role in transporting keynote speakers and distinguished guests to the event. The airline will also provide tickets for travel to any destination within its network as prizes.

Caribbean Airlines is playing a pivotal role in transporting keynote speakers and distinguished guests to the event. The airline will also provide tickets for travel to any destination within its network as prizes. Event Branding: The Pan African Festival’s venue and promotional media will feature Caribbean Airlines’ “Welcome Home” branding, reinforcing its deep-rooted connection with the community and its commitment to celebrating diversity and cultural richness.

The Pan African Festival’s venue and promotional media will feature Caribbean Airlines’ branding, reinforcing its deep-rooted connection with the community and its commitment to celebrating diversity and cultural richness. Customer Engagement: Caribbean Airlines will host an interactive booth at the Lidj Yasu Omowale Emancipation Village (Queen’s Park Savannah, Port-of-Spain) as part of the Trans Atlantic Trade Exposition to engage festival-goers and foster meaningful connections with current and potential customers.

Caribbean Airlines remains steadfast in its mission to connect people and cultures, bridging distances and bringing communities together through its unparalleled service and commitment to excellence.