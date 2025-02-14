Caribbean Airlines Miles Program for Loyal Customers Revamped

Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago – Caribbean Airlines reaffirmed its commitment to its valued customers and partners at its exclusive “Welcome Home to Love and Loyalty” customer appreciation event, held on February 12 at the Winifred Atwell Auditorium (formerly Queens Hall), Port of Spain.

The celebration honoured the airline’s top tier loyalty members and officially launched its revamped Caribbean Miles program, offering customers more ways to earn, greater flexibility, and enhanced rewards across the airline’s growing route network.

The evening was a vibrant mix of entertainment, appreciation, and forward-looking announcements, reflecting the airline’s commitment to fostering deep connections with its customers, partners, and the wider Caribbean community.

The event brought together key figures from the business community and government, including Trinidad and Tobago’s Minister of Finance, the Honourable Colm Imbert, who delivered the feature address. Minister Imbert underscored Caribbean Airlines’ vital role in regional connectivity and economic development, reinforcing its position as an essential bridge across the Caribbean and beyond.

CEO Garvin Medera highlighted the airline’s ongoing expansion, emphasizing that Caribbean Airlines now seamlessly connects the English, Spanish, Dutch, and French Caribbean. He also hinted at even more destinations on the horizon in 2025, expanding the airline’s reach to new, diverse, and multicultural markets.

“At Caribbean Airlines, loyalty is more than just miles—it’s about relationships, trust, and the shared journeys we take together. This evening is about reaffirming our commitment to you, our valued stakeholders, who continue to make Caribbean Airlines the airline of choice in the region,” Medera stated.

Caribbean Airlines Gift Cards

As part of its evolving product offering, the airline announced the introduction of Caribbean Airlines Gift Cards, allowing customers to share the gift of travel with friends and family. This new feature aligns with the airline’s vision of being more than a transportation provider—but a lifestyle brand, where travel integrates seamlessly with culture, convenience, and unforgettable experiences. The airline’s Jetpak courier service is also set to expand to other territories later this year.

Caribbean Miles remains a pillar of Caribbean Airlines’ customer engagement strategy. The enhancements to the program will open up even more opportunities for members to earn and redeem miles, making travel within the region and beyond even more rewarding.

The night’s entertainment featured some of the Caribbean’s top soca artistes including Mical Teja, Bunji Garlin and Machel Montano who released the airline’s latest jingle which reflected the spirit of celebration and cultural pride that defines the airline’s brand.

The CEO also thanked Angostura Limited with whom the airline has partnered to produce its exclusive CIM Rum Punch. The company will also have its own J’ouvert band in the Trinidad Carnival this year.

Caribbean Airlines continues to live by its theme, “Welcome Home – Home is Where the Heart Is,” ensuring that every journey feels like coming home—whether it’s for business, leisure, or reconnecting with loved ones.