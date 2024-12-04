Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago – Caribbean Airlines announces the launch of Caribbean Iere Mas (CIM), its first J’ouvert band, as part of the airline’s Caribbean Culture Program. This initiative celebrates the lively identity of the Caribbean. It offers an unforgettable experience for employees, customers, and Carnival fans.

The CIM band promises an exciting, fun-filled, and safe J’ouvert road experience for masqueraders. This initiative strengthens Caribbean Airlines’ role as a cultural link. It highlights the rich heritage of the Caribbean during the famous Trinidad Carnival season.

Signature Rum Punch

Adding to the excitement, Caribbean Airlines has partnered with Angostura to introduce the Caribbean Iere Mix, a signature rum punch inspired by the unique flavors of the region. This delightful beverage will be served on board flights during the Carnival season and available for purchase at the Caribbean Airlines Duty-Free Shop at the Piarco International Airport, Trinidad ensuring customers can enjoy a true taste of the Caribbean.

Garvin Medera, Chief Executive Officer of Caribbean Airlines, expressed his enthusiasm for the initiatives: “Caribbean Airlines is a nexus for connecting people, places, and cultures. Through initiatives like Caribbean Culture and CIM, we celebrate what makes our region special while creating unforgettable moments for our customers and employees. The launch of CIM and Caribbean Iere Mix is an extension of our mission to celebrate the Caribbean spirit while enhancing the customer experience.”

Crafted Rum Punch

Angostura’s Executive Manager, Business Efficiency and Shared Services, Mr. Rahim Mohammed said, “We are excited to collaborate with Caribbean Airlines to offer a specially crafted rum punch for passengers and at a time when we are celebrating our 200th anniversary. This rum punch, produced by Angostura’s expert mixologists, is the perfect blend of ripe passion fruit, succulent mango, tangy pineapple and our world renowned, ANGOSTURA®️ aromatic bitters. The unique and exclusive IERE mix allows us to share a taste of the tropics with Caribbean Airlines’ passengers in a memorable way and elevate their travel experience. It was produced to offer an authentic island-inspired experience.”

The Caribbean Culture Program aligns with Caribbean Airlines’ growth strategy, leveraging cultural engagement to enhance customer experiences and deepen regional connections. By entering the Carnival space, the airline adds a fun new aspect to its services. This shows its dedication to celebrating and preserving Caribbean heritage.

Pre -registration for Caribbean Iere Mas is now open to the public. Don’t miss this opportunity to join Caribbean Airlines on the road for an authentic and unforgettable J’ouvert experience. For more information and to pre-register, visit https://cim.caribbean-airlines.com.