Caribbean Airlines Kicks Off “Caribbean Carnival Welcome”

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad – As part of their annual Carnival Customer Appreciation, Caribbean Airlines kicked off their “Welcome to the Warmth of the Islands” event this morning (Feb. 22nd).

All passengers travelling on Caribbean Airlines flights into Port of Spain, from New York, Toronto, Grenada, Barbados and Georgetown were treated to an extra special welcome on arrival at the Piarco International Airport terminal.

Caribbean Airlines’ focus is on an enhanced travel experience for our valued customers and the ‘Carnival welcome’ is one of the key events on our Customer Appreciation calendar.

They recognize that Carnival is an event which draws thousands of visitors to Trinidad and Tobago, and they want to ensure that they are greeted with warmth and hospitality on arrival to the home of Carnival.

For Trinidad and Tobago Carnival 2017, Caribbean Airlines will operate over 250 International and regional flights, bringing approximately 30,000 passengers into Port of Spain.

Arriving Passengers were welcomed by Caribbean Airlines’ Invaders Steel Orchestra, host Patrick ‘Hypeman’ Alexis along with a live DJ, and old time Carnival Characters including the Dame Lorraine and Moko Jumbie.

The treats continued with complimentary doubles and the traditional “Red” soft drink, as well as Carnival Care packages, which included ‘Carnival Safety Tips’ provided by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.

Lucky passengers also won airline tickets and passes to Carnival parties and events.

The Tourism Development Company of Trinidad and Tobago (TDC) was on hand to promote its new Tourism app – “Go Trinbago.”

Special thanks to went out to their Marketing team and volunteers from their Legal, Quality, M&E, Finance, Reservations, Properties and Customer Relations departments.

Sponsors for the event included Bryden PI; Angostura; Carib Brewery; RBC and the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.