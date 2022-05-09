Travel

Caribbean Airlines Introduces More Flight Options from Jamaica to Florida

flights from Jamaica to Florida on Caribbean Airlines

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Starting July 1, 2022, customers travelling out of Kingston, Jamaica now have more options for travel with the introduction of service to Orlando, Florida.

The non-stop, return flights between Norman Manley International (KIN) and Orlando International (MCO) airports will operate twice weekly on Monday and Thursday. These flights are complemented by three (3) weekly services between KIN and  Hollywood International Airport (FLL) each Tuesday, Friday and Sunday.

Flights are available for sale via www.caribbean-airlines.com, Caribbean Airlines Mobile App, Reservations Sales and Service Centres, Ticket Offices and Travel Agents.

flights from Jamaica to Florida on Caribbean Airlines

Flight Schedule Between Kingston and Orlando

 

Route Flight # Day of Week Start Date Dep Arr
KIN-MCO BW 75 MON/THURS 1 JUL 2022 7:45 AM 10:55 AM
MCO-KIN BW 74 MON/THURS 1 JUL 2022 12:55 PM 2:00 PM

 Flight Schedule Between Kingston and Fort Lauderdale 

Route Flight # Day of Week Start Date Dep Arr
KIN-FLL BW 31 TUE/FRI/SUN 1 JUL 2022 8:05 AM 10:55 AM
FLL-KIN BW 30 TUE/FRI/SUN 1 JUL 2022 12:55 PM 1:35 PM

     *Please note that flight schedules are subject to change.

 Through the airline’s website, customers can verify the entry requirements and other important travel information for any destination as well as make appointments for COVID-19 tests. Customers are asked to kindly note that travel safety protocols are in place including the mandatory wearing of face masks during check-in, while boarding and for the duration of their flight.

Customers are reminded that check-in for all Caribbean Airlines international services start four (4) hours prior to flight departure to facilitate pandemic protocols, security and check-in processes.

 

