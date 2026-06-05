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Caribbean Airlines, Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) Advance Education Initiative

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Caribbean Airlines partnered with the Guyana Tourism Authority
Students of Diamond Secondary share a light moment with Caribbean Airlines Country Manager for Guyana and Suriname (second right); FA Jamila Romany(first right) and other team members from the GTA, Shellon Nicholas, Senior Tourism Events Officer (first left) and Naliyah Lallbeharry GTA’s Marketing and Event Officer(second left) following our Career Talk Session at the school on May 28.
Caribbean Airlines partnered with the Guyana Tourism Authority
Students of Diamond Secondary share a light moment with Caribbean Airlines Country Manager for Guyana and Suriname (second right); FA Jamila Romany(first right) and other team members from the GTA, Shellon Nicholas, Senior Tourism Events Officer (first left) and Naliyah Lallbeharry GTA’s Marketing and Event Officer(second left) following our Career Talk Session at the school on May 28.

 

PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad – Caribbean Airlines marked the third anniversary of its Sustainability Programme on Tuesday by spotlighting a recent education initiative in Guyana that brought aviation and tourism career guidance directly to secondary school students.

In partnership with the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA), the airline recently staged its Career Caravan education outreach programme at four secondary schools across East Coast and East Bank Demerara.

Held from May 28 to 29, just after Guyana’s 60th Independence Diamond Jubilee celebrations, the initiative engaged Forms 3 to 5 students and connected them with professionals from the aviation and tourism sectors.

Students from Annandale Secondary, President’s College, Soesdyke Secondary and Diamond Secondary took part in presentations led by Caribbean Airlines team members and tourism professionals, gaining insight into career paths available in both industries.

Investing In Young People

CAREER CARAVAN GUYANA
Students of Annandale Secondary alongside Chetnauth Persaud the GTA’s Manager of Training Licensing during the Caribbean Airlines Career Caravan on May 27.

Renatha Marshall, Caribbean Airlines Country Manager for Guyana and Suriname, said the programme reflects the airline’s commitment to investing in young people.

“Young people are an important demographic for Caribbean Airlines. It is essential that we engage and connect with them as the next generation of leaders, and our Career Caravan education outreach programme provides a meaningful platform to achieve this objective,” she said.

Marshall also thanked the Guyana Tourism Authority and Guyana’s Ministry of Education for supporting the initiative.

The Career Caravan is a flagship initiative under the Education Pillar of Caribbean Airlines’ Sustainability Programme and has reached more than 137,000 students across the Caribbean since its launch.

The collaboration also underscores the role of partnerships, volunteerism and community engagement in advancing the airline’s broader sustainability agenda, launched on June 3, 2023.

As it marks three years of sustainability-focused work throughout June, Caribbean Airlines says it remains committed to creating opportunities, strengthening communities and making a lasting impact across the region.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News26 minutes ago
0 5 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

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