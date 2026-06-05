Caribbean Airlines, Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) Advance Education Initiative

PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad – Caribbean Airlines marked the third anniversary of its Sustainability Programme on Tuesday by spotlighting a recent education initiative in Guyana that brought aviation and tourism career guidance directly to secondary school students.

In partnership with the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA), the airline recently staged its Career Caravan education outreach programme at four secondary schools across East Coast and East Bank Demerara.

Held from May 28 to 29, just after Guyana’s 60th Independence Diamond Jubilee celebrations, the initiative engaged Forms 3 to 5 students and connected them with professionals from the aviation and tourism sectors.

Students from Annandale Secondary, President’s College, Soesdyke Secondary and Diamond Secondary took part in presentations led by Caribbean Airlines team members and tourism professionals, gaining insight into career paths available in both industries.

Investing In Young People

Renatha Marshall, Caribbean Airlines Country Manager for Guyana and Suriname, said the programme reflects the airline’s commitment to investing in young people.

“Young people are an important demographic for Caribbean Airlines. It is essential that we engage and connect with them as the next generation of leaders, and our Career Caravan education outreach programme provides a meaningful platform to achieve this objective,” she said.

Marshall also thanked the Guyana Tourism Authority and Guyana’s Ministry of Education for supporting the initiative.

The Career Caravan is a flagship initiative under the Education Pillar of Caribbean Airlines’ Sustainability Programme and has reached more than 137,000 students across the Caribbean since its launch.

The collaboration also underscores the role of partnerships, volunteerism and community engagement in advancing the airline’s broader sustainability agenda, launched on June 3, 2023.

As it marks three years of sustainability-focused work throughout June, Caribbean Airlines says it remains committed to creating opportunities, strengthening communities and making a lasting impact across the region.