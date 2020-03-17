Caribbean Airlines Flights are Operating

// // //

//

Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago – Caribbean Airlines advises that its flights are operating and urges its customers to visit the airline’s website (www.caribbean-airlines.com), its social media pages and download the Caribbean Airlines mobile app, for the most up to date information on its services.

The airline confirms that there are travel restrictions into SOME of the destinations to which it operates.

Based on this, some of the airline’s international and regional services may be consolidated or altered. Passengers on any services impacted by the consolidation of flights, are being re-accommodated; and the airline is contacting passengers whose original travel plans may be affected.

Due to the high volume of calls to the airline, it has asked that only passengers whose travel is in the next 72 hours contact its call centers.

Caribbean Airlines thanks its stakeholders for their patience, support and understanding as the airline deals with this evolving and unprecedented situation.