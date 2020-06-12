Caribbean Airlines Facilitates Repatriation Flights for TT UWI Students

Piarco, Trinidad & Tobago – Caribbean Airlines in partnership with the Government of Trinidad & Tobago and the University of the West Indies; will facilitate repatriation flights for Trinidad & Tobago nationals studying at UWI Mona and Cave Hill campuses.

Through the UWI’s Campus Registrar and International Students’ Office, Caribbean Airlines was provided with a listing of all Trinidad & Tobago nationals at both the Barbados and Jamaica campuses who require travel back to Trinidad.

The airline has reached out to these students to secure their bookings on the flights scheduled to operate on Saturday, June 13 and Monday, June 15.

These are not regular commercial flights, and UWI students of Trinidad & Tobago nationality do not require individual approvals from the Trinidad & Tobago Authorities for re-entry into the country; and can be facilitated on any of these Caribbean Airlines services.

Caribbean Airlines is expected to support additional repatriation flights throughout the region.

Caribbean Airlines Repatriation Flight Schedule for Trinidad & Tobago UWI Students

DATE – ROUTING

Saturday, June 13th – Norman Manley Int’l Airport, Jamaica to Piarco Int’l Airport, Trinidad

– Norman Manley Int’l Airport, Jamaica to Piarco Int’l Airport, Trinidad Monday, June 15th – Grantley Adams Int’l Airport, Barbados to Piarco Int’l Airport, Trinidad.

In keeping with the guidelines outlined by the Public Health Authorities, Caribbean Airlines Cabin and Flight Crews will operate in full compliance with the instructions of the authorities and have strict procedures by which to work.

Due to additional safety measures, passengers are expected to arrive at their respective airports 4 hours prior to scheduled flight departure to allow sufficient time for check-in and security processes.

Passengers will be required to wear face masks throughout their entire journey from check-in, at the gate and on board the aircraft.

There will be no meal service offered on these flights and passengers are encouraged to walk with light snacks and personal hygiene items such as wipes and hand sanitizers.

The airline continues to enforce the most stringent hygiene practices, adhering to all the current international guidelines, to combat COVID-19.