Caribbean Airlines Culture In D’ Park: Carnival Comes Alive

Piarco, Trinidad & Tobago – On Saturday, February 22, Caribbean Airlines hosted its annual Carnival event “Culture in D’ Park” at Nelson Mandela Park, Port-of-Spain, Trinidad.

This is the 3rd year the company has held Culture in D’ Park, which was conceptualized in 2023. This year’s event has grown significantly, with the largest public turn out thus far.

The park was transformed into a Cultural Village where patrons were treated to a parade of traditional Carnival characters including, Midnight Robbers, Moko Jumbies, Dame Lorraine and Kings & Queens of carnival, under the umbrella of the airline’s 2025 theme “Home is where the heart is…”

Trinidad & Tobago Carnival

There were many carnival-themed activities for children and the entire family, including traditional mas painting, Pierrot Grenade outfit construction and other workshops. As part of its community sustainability pillar, Caribbean Airlines specially hosted 250 children from various children’s homes across the country, giving them the opportunity to experience first-hand, the artistic traditions of Trinidad & Tobago Carnival.

Caribbean Airlines CEO Garvin Medera in commenting said: “Our ‘Welcome Home’ theme continues to resonate with our people; and this year’s ‘home is where the heart is…’ is an extension of this concept. We recognize the key role Caribbean Airlines plays in promoting Carnival and providing opportunities for future generations to have an appreciation for the artform and the detail that goes into the planning of the festival. I am really pleased to see Culture in D’ Park taking its place as a staple event on the Trinidad Carnival calendar. We thank the public for coming out in their large numbers to support this cultural event”.

Caribbean Airlines Theme Song

The day’s activities culminated with performances by soca icons, Machel Montano, Bunji Garlin and Mical Teja who delivered an energetic rendition of the Caribbean Airlines theme song for 2025 “Home Is Where The Heart Is”. Entertainment was also provided by the Malick Folk Performing Company, pannist Joshua Regrello and many others.

Welcome Home Airport Activation

This event kick-started Caribbean Airlines’ culture programme for 2025, which continues with a Welcome Home Airport Activation at the Piarco International Airport on February 24, Caribbean Iere Mas J’ouvert on March 3 and will include other events in the coming months, like Caribbean Airlines Village Cricket T10 tournament, which is expanding this year, to include Antigua and Barbados.

Caribbean Airlines expresses its gratitude to the following companies for their contribution: Angostura, Bermudez, Blue waters, KC Candy, Shine Distributors, Sunshine Snacks, Toppers, Vemco.