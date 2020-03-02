Caribbean Airlines Closely Monitoring COVID-19

// // //

//

Piarco, Trinidad and Tobago – Caribbean Airlines continues to monitor and respond to the situation regarding COVID-19.

While authorities have not issued travel restrictions to its destinations, Caribbean Airlines is committed to the health and safety of both its crewmembers and customers, and is working directly with health and security officials as well as industry leaders to keep updated and to ensure that it continues to implement best practice.

The airline is working steadfastly to make sure it is well prepared.

Already, the airline has put in place measures which include:

Placing special safety kits on board all aircraft and at offices.

Monitoring the air quality in its aircraft cabins

Continuing to ensure compliance with aircraft cleaning procedures, ensuring that all aircraft are properly sanitised at all ports

Equipping employees with international guidelines on how to deal with any suspected cases of COVID-19

Activating a special response team to monitor the situation in real time

Promoting frequent handwashing practices amongst its crew members and passengers

The airline’s operations team is putting contingencies in place in the event of any future disruptions.

Also, the airline is permitting persons travelling on Caribbean Airlines with onward connections to/from mainland China, Iran, Italy, Japan, South Korea and Singapore to rebook the Caribbean Airlines travel segment without change fees, subject to conditions.