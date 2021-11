Caribbean Airlines Cargo Ramps Up Capacity for the Holidays

[Port-of-Spain, Trinidad] – From November 14, Caribbean Airlines Cargo will provide (24) twenty-four weekly freighter flights on the Miami-Kingston-Miami and Miami-Trinidad-Miami routes as it expands its freighter capacity by close to 900,000 pounds weekly for the peak season.

Caribbean Airlines Cargo is on an upward trajectory of continued growth which prompted the carrier to bolster its weekly freighter volume by 400,000 pounds earlier this year. In May 2021, Caribbean Airlines Cargo introduced additional Boeing 767 freighter flights, augmenting capacity between Miami and Trinidad as well as Miami and Kingston. Growth has been recorded on all freighter destinations which also include Guyana and Barbados.

In July, Caribbean Airlines began to restore its passenger network as borders reopened at its base in Trinidad and Tobago. This enabled the airline to resume cargo services in the belly hold of its Boeing 737 and ATR passenger aircraft. Now, customers can transport cargo to more destinations including Antigua, Grenada, Nassau, St. Lucia, St. Martin, St. Vincent and the newest addition, Dominica.

Caribbean Airlines also operates cargo charters and is experienced in transporting critical cargo, perishable cargo and oversized shipments. As a value added service to its growing customer base, the airline offers a cargo loyalty programme and access to cargo insurance.

Peak Season Schedule

PORT-OF-SPAIN SCHEDULE

Sun (Extra Flight) Miami → Port of Spain → Miami

Mon Miami → Port of Spain → Miami

Tues Miami → Barbados → Port of Spain → Miami

Weds Miami → Port of Spain → Guyana → Miami

Thurs (Extra Flight) Miami → Port of Spain → Miami

Fri Miami → Barbados → Port of Spain → Miami

KINGSTON SCHEDULE

Sun Miami → Kingston → Miami

Mon (Extra Flight) Miami → Kingston → Miami

Tues Miami → Kingston → Miami

Weds (Extra Flight) Miami → Kingston → Miami

Thurs Miami → Kingston → Miami

Fri (Extra Flight) Miami → Kingston → Miami