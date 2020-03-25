Caribbean Airlines Cargo Continues To Operate

// // //

Port-of-Spain, Trinidad – Caribbean Airlines is pleased to advise that its Cargo freighter flights and ground transport trucking services continue to operate; moving cargo between the United States and the Caribbean.

Caribbean Airlines Cargo, in addition to providing an essential service for businesses to ship pharmaceuticals and restock dwindling supplies locally and regionally, is also offering a barrel and e-container special out of New York, Fort Lauderdale and Miami to Kingston, Guyana, Barbados and Trinidad that can allow loved ones to ship care packages to their families.

Marklan Moseley, General Manager Caribbean Airlines Cargo states “Caribbean Airlines recognizes its critical role during times like these to keep essential goods moving. We closely monitor our operations, adhering to strict precautionary measures to prevent the spread of Covid19.”

The airline has optimized its cargo operations given the impact of COVID-19 on international trade, and operates a freighter schedule as listed below:

Caribbean Airlines Current Freighter Schedule

What Caribbean Airlines Cargo is doing to prevent the spread of Covid-19:

The airline is continuously operating under established best practices for aircraft cleanliness and sanitation.

Following the recommendations set forth by the CDC for ‘Preventing Spread of Disease on Commercial Aircraft’ as well as adhere to our stringent internal guidelines.

All aircraft are regularly cleaned using disinfectant deemed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as effective against COVID-19

HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Arrestors) aircraft filtration systems which filters 99.97% of dust particles and airborne contaminants such as viruses and bacteri are used on all freighter services

Access to aircraft is limited to only personnel that are required for the safe loading/offloading of the aircraft.

Caribbean Airlines Cargo thanks all its customers and stakeholders for their continued support.