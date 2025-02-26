Caribbean Airlines Brings Carnival Spirit to Piarco International Airport

PIARCO, Trinidad & Tobago – Caribbean Airlines hosted a Customer Arrival Activation at the Piarco International Airport on February 24, to welcome home hundreds of visitors arriving for the Trinidad and Tobago carnival season.

The event truly embodied the theme “From the Jet to J’ouvert” as the arrival area of the airport was transformed into a mini-carnival, where incoming passengers from destinations including Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Orlando, Barbados, Kingston, Antigua and St. Vincent, received a full cultural experience, celebrating the vibrancy and traditions of the Carnival season.

The event had support from the airline’s industry partners. These included the Airport Authority of Trinidad and Tobago, Tourism Trinidad Limited, and the National Carnival Commission. Sponsors were Solo Beverages, Angostura Limited, Caribbean Treats, Karibbean Flavours, Holiday Snacks Limited, Food Hall, and VISA.

Event hosts Patrick, the “HypeMan” and DJ Chris kept the crowd fully engaged with entertainment provided by the Laventille Rhythm Section, accompanied by a colourful display of traditional carnival characters: midnight rubber, blue devils, moko jumbies, and mud & oil characters, and a special guest performance by soca artiste, Lyrikal.

You could enjoy free local foods like corn soup, doubles, saheena, boiled corn, chow, and coconuts. There were also special giveaways. These included hampers, airline tickets, event tickets, and Caribbean Iere Mas J’ouvert packages.