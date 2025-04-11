Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago – Caribbean Airlines is introducing additional flights from Trinidad to Miami, commencing June 19. These new routes will run on Thursdays and Sundays, providing travelers with greater flexibility for their weekend escapes.

Miami remains a favorite destination for shopping, quick escapes, and a wide range of activities. The added flights make it even easier for travelers to plan the perfect weekend trip, reconnect with family and friends, or simply enjoy all that Miami has to offer.

Commenting on the expansion, Caribbean Airlines CEO, Garvin Medera stated: “At Caribbean Airlines, we are always looking for ways to respond to the needs of our customers. When resources allow, we add capacity on popular routes to give more choice and flexibility. These additional Miami flights are part of that commitment, and we are delighted to offer even more opportunities for travel especially during the busy July/August vacation period.”

With the most extensive network in the Caribbean, Caribbean Airlines continues to grow and evolve to meet the travel needs of its customers.

Flights are available for sale via all Caribbean Airlines ticketing channels.