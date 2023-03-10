Carib Media Awards Honors South Florida Radio Personalities Winston Barnes and John T

by Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – Winston Barnes and John “John T” Hodgson, pillars of West Indian radio in South Florida, were honored for their years of contribution to broadcasting at the February 25 Carib Media Awards in Coconut Creek.

The inaugural event, held at Goldcoast Ballroom, was organized by JammRuss Productions, a company operated by Jeanne Russell. Its objective is to reward journalists who have kept the West Indian Diaspora on the radar.

“We believe that media plays a crucial role in shaping public opinion, influencing social and political discourse, and informing people about the issues that affect their lives. Therefore, it is essential to recognize the contributions of media professionals who are committed to producing impactful, informative, and thought-provoking content,” said Russell.

Barnes and John T, both Jamaicans, are stalwarts at WAVS 1170 AM radio station in Davie. Barnes is news director while John T hosts John T On The Morning Ride show.

The lanky Barnes, who is also a long serving Miramar City commissioner, was presented with a plaque by his nephew Franklin Barnes.

“All the gifts we are given are not ours, they are for us to pass along. I give all of you thanks because I give God Himself the glory,” he said in his acceptance speech.

John T received his plaque from his sister Norma.

“I want to thank you all for coming here tonight. Respect is due to Winston and all the broadcasters I have worked with,” he said.

The Carib Media Awards, which had Barnes’ contemporary Marie Garth as master of ceremonies, was attended by notable guests such as Winsome “Lady C” Charlton of WAVS, and former Broward County mayors Dale Holness and Barbara Sharief.