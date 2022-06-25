Carib Brewery USA Partners with New Generation Branches Steel Orchestra to Close out Caribbean American Heritage Month

[Cape Canaveral]– Carib Brewery USA officially closes its celebration of Caribbean American Heritage Month by partnering with popular, local steel band orchestra, New Generation Branches to host a concert on their patio, at their production facility and newly renovated taproom, 321 Lime House on Sunday June 26th, 2022.

To mark this significant occasion for Carib Brewery USA, Marketing Director, Asa P. Sealy states, “Caribbean culture is a part of our brand’s DNA and being able to support and showcase it, during this significant month, is part of the contribution we as a company would like to make outside of brewing great beer.”

New Generation Branches Steel Orchestra

The brewery boasted a month-long calendar inspired by the Caribbean Culture and its dedicated Tropical Sundaze themed program. It is set to close out the month with a live concert featuring New Generation Branches Steel Orchestra. A popular 14 member plus, steel band orchestra based out of Orlando, Florida.

“New Generation Branches Steel Orchestra is proud to be partnered with such a renowned and established International Brand. We take this opportunity to represent Carib very seriously and want our audience in the United States to be exposed to Caribbean culture through our presentation of the steel pan musical instrument.” states New Generation Branches Steel Orchestra board member, Rene Espinet.

Live Entertainment

In addition to the special live concert, there will be over 20 craft beers to choose from, food, games, specials on package product, merchandise and lots more. The fun starts at 2pm and ends at 7pm and promises to be a day of fun for all. The 321 Lime House is a place where we pride ourselves in providing an authentic experience, great beer, fun times with a sprinkle of Caribbean flavor.

For more information on events at the 321 Lime House at Carib Brewery USA, visit www.caribbreweryusa.com.

Carib Brewery USA Portfolio

Carib Brewery USA is responsible for an extensive portfolio of popular beer brands. A beverage portfolio that includes great tasting craft beers. Beers such as Caribe Tropical Cider, Giant Leap, and Key West, Swamp Ape. In addition, the extremely popular Sunshine State and Hurricane Reef, to name a few.

Craft Beers

The Brewery is also the proud producer of many well-known craft beers. This includes the butterbeer served at the famous Universal Studios attraction, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. In addition, the great tasting Isla Nublar at the Jurassic World attraction. Plus, Duff’s Beer from the popular Television series, The Simpsons.