Thousands of Career Opportunities Available at Alliance Career Fair

MIAMI – On Thursday, August 25th South Florida Veterans and Non-Veteran career seekers plan on meeting human resource professionals, recruiters, and hiring managers from over 40 firms representing over 100 brands. Sponsored by the Miami HEAT and FTX Arena, attendees must bring their updated resumes (50 printed copies), dress professionally for on-the-spot interviews, offers, and prepare to speak with employers with open positions from in office, hybrid, and 100% remote positions at the in-person Career Fair, taking place at the Miami HEAT FTX Arena.

Career Opportunities

National and Local Companies from all industries including the Miami HEAT, FTX Arena, Healthcare, Information Technology (IT), Engineers, Banking, Gaming, Aviation, Manufacturing, Hospitality, Retail, Government, and more are seeking Entry Level, Supervisors, Managers, Project Managers, Directors, Vice Presidents to Executive Management candidates. Veterans are encouraged to attend.

All Attendees are asked to park at the P2 Parking Garage and enter at Gates 1 and 2, FREE parking will be validated with printed resume.

Email resumes for advance consideration to resumes@alliancecareerfair.com.