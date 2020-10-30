Car Accident Statistics: The Worst States for Accidents

Did you know that over 38,800 people lost their lives in road accidents in 2019?

Although technology is increasing the safety level of driving and traveling in general, this does not mean that each location is improving equally.

If you need to know which states are safer to drive in, why not take a minute to check out some car accident statistics?

We’ve covered some of the states with the highest car crash averages and other numbers. You can find out more by reading our article below.

National Average

When you look at accident news stories, you can start to get a picture of where the worst accidents can happen. But you might want to focus on the national averages.

Taking a snapshot of the USA as a whole, the average of on-road car accident fatalities is just over 12% . Bear in mind that this is an average and that each state will have slightly different numbers.

Don’t expect to see low rates like this regularly, though.

Let’s look at some states in greater detail.

Massachusetts

Massachusetts is the holder of a less than glamourous title. It holds the most drivers who have a prior at-fault record in the USA.

While it is true that Massachusetts has a lower than average Driving under the Influence (DUI) rate—less than half the national average—it has a very densely populated Bay State area. A higher concentration of traffic often means more accidents.

People do say that the drivers in Massachusetts are also the rudest in the USA.

It’s a crazy mix. You put together stressed drivers and pack them densely into a single area.

Maine

Over 16% of drivers in Maine have an at-fault record. However, this is for very different reasons than Massachusetts.

While Massachusetts has densely packed streets with stressed drives, Maine has just the opposite. It has wide roads that have below-average traffic levels. This is said to lead to irresponsible driving and a lack of diligence.

Something which underlines this irresponsibility is the DUI rate. Statistics state that this is a whopping 15% higher than the national average.

This goes to prove that city life does not breed bad drivers. Rather, driver attitude dictates whether one can drive responsibly or not.

Maryland

Finally on our list, we will visit Maryland. In 2017 there were 4,526 accidents in Maryland alone. Maryland is a major commuting hub for workers in DC each day.

This continuous stream of traffic back and forth means that there is a statistically high average of crashes.

The Car Accident Statistics You Need to Know and Much More

In the current COVID-19 situation, you want to be able to take a road trip with your family and feel safe. Knowing car accident statistics can help you to plan an epic vacation with minimum worries.

