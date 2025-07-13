Tourism Between Jamaica and Europe: Capleton's Impact

KINGSTON, Jamaica – On July 4th, 2025, Capleton performed in Malta for the 1st time. Malta is located in the Central Mediterranean between Sicily and the North African Coast. It’s a nation known for historic sites related to a succession of rulers, including the Romans, Moors, Knights of Saint John, French, and British. It has numerous fortresses and temples.

Capleton is currently on his European tour, which opened in France and will see him performing in Switzerland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Capleton was impressed by the way the fans in Malta knew all of his songs and encouraged Jamaica to continue to preserve the culture and music because of the demand for authentic reggae artists from Jamaica.