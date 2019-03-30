Capleton Ready to Move On After Rape Charges Dropped

by Howard Campbell

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Now that rape charges against Capleton have been dropped, the deejay’s manager says he can focus on recording new songs and performing overseas.

Capleton was cleared of raping a woman who had gone to his hotel room last April in Kingston, Jamaica’s capital. The case was thrown out on March 27 in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

The woman never appeared at any of the court dates.

Capleton’s manager Claudettte Kemp said the 51-year-old artist’s resolve never wavered throughout the ordeal.

“He’s a vibrant, loving person, though he got a bit frustrated. But he just held his meditation and leave it all to Jah.”

The incident got massive coverage in Jamaica and dancehall/reggae circles. Initially, there were doubts whether Capleton would be allowed to honor overseas dates, but his travel documents were never seized and he performed at Best Of The Best in Miami last May.

Kemp said his next overseas assignment is a Maroon event in Carriacou, an island close to Grenada.

Born Clifton Bailey, Capleton is one of contemporary dancehall’s most popular figures. His career took off in the late 1990s when he was briefly signed to rap giants Def Jam Records for which he recorded two albums.

After leaving Def Jam, he took on the Fireman Image built around militant songs like More Fire, Who Dem (Slew Dem), Jah Jah City and Stand Tall.