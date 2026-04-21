Cape Coral Has the 7th Highest Distracted Driving Fatal Crash Rate; 1.9x the National Average

3 KEY TAKEAWAYS

1 The Smallest City With One of the Biggest Problems Cape Coral recorded 1.64 fatal distracted driving crashes per 100,000 residents, 1.9x the 100-city national average of 0.85.

2 A 2023 Surge That Rewrote the Trend From 2020 through 2022, Cape Coral recorded exactly 3 fatal distracted crashes per year, a consistent but elevated plateau.

3 Leading Florida and Its Neighbors Cape Coral posts the highest distracted driving fatal crash rate of any sampled Florida city, sitting 0.30 points above second-ranked Jacksonville (1.34) and more than three times the rate of Miami (0.24).

Cape Coral is not the kind of city that typically appears in national danger rankings. It has no downtown grid, no dense transit corridors, and no major highway interchange at its core. What it has is an expansive network of residential streets and arterials built to move a fast-growing suburban population almost entirely by car. That design, low density, high car-dependency, and a road network optimized for speed, creates the conditions in which distracted driving turns fatal at a rate that places Cape Coral among the most dangerous cities in the country.

The research by Florida-based personal injury lawyer Blakeley Law Firm analyzed fatal distracted driving crashes across the 100 most populous U.S. cities using five years of federal data (2019 to 2023) from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS). Annual crash counts were averaged over the study period, then divided by each city’s population and multiplied by 100,000 to produce a per-capita rate. Cities were ranked from highest to lowest by that rate.

Cape Coral at a Glance

Table 1: Cape Coral Profile

Metric Cape Coral, Florida City Studied Cape Coral Population (2025) 243,810 National Rank #7 of 100 cities Crashes per 100,000 1.64 100-City National Average 0.85 per 100,000 Multiple of National Average 1.9x Avg. Crashes per Week 0.08 Days Between Fatal Crashes (avg.) One every 91.2 days

Cape Coral in the National Context: Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities

Table 2: Top 10 Most Dangerous U.S. Cities for Fatal Distracted Driving (2019–2023)

Rank City State Population Avg. Annual Fatal Crashes Crashes per 100,000 1 Chicago Illinois 449,625 85.8 19.08 2 Albuquerque New Mexico 670,352 32.0 4.77 3 New York City New York 1,015,045 36.8 3.63 4 San Antonio Texas 1,517,114 39.2 2.58 5 Phoenix Arizona 557,198 11.8 2.12 6 Austin Texas 764,753 15.4 2.01 7 Cape Coral Florida 243,810 4.0 1.64 8 Oklahoma City Oklahoma 615,267 9.2 1.50 9 Dallas Texas 553,293 8.2 1.48 10 Glendale Arizona 257,125 3.8 1.48

Cape Coral’s rate of 1.64 makes it the only city outside of major metropolitan areas to rank in the national top 10. Every other city in the top 10 has a population exceeding 550,000; Cape Coral’s 243,810 residents make it the outlier, a mid-size Sun Belt city producing a per-capita crash rate that rivals the nation’s largest urban centers.

Florida vs. Bordering States

Table 3: Cape Coral vs. Cities in Florida and Bordering States — Fatal Distracted Driving Rate

City State Population Avg. Annual Fatal Crashes Crashes per 100,000 Gap vs. Cape Coral Cape Coral Florida 243,810 4.0 1.64 — Jacksonville Florida 494,219 6.6 1.34 +0.30 Huntsville Alabama 231,668 1.0 0.43 +1.21 Atlanta Georgia 526,954 1.8 0.34 +1.30 Tampa Florida 686,513 3.4 0.50 +1.14 Orlando Florida 329,347 1.4 0.43 +1.21 Miami Florida 678,760 1.6 0.24 +1.40

Florida borders Georgia and Alabama. Cape Coral’s rate of 1.64 exceeds every sampled city in both bordering states, Atlanta, Georgia (0.34), and Huntsville, Alabama (0.43), by more than a full point. Within Florida itself, Cape Coral leads all sampled cities. The closest is Jacksonville at 1.34, still 0.30 points behind. Tampa (0.50), Orlando (0.43), and Miami (0.24) all trail Cape Coral substantially, despite having populations two to three times larger.

Cape Coral vs. America’s Safest Cities

Table 4: Cape Coral vs. the 10 Safest U.S. Cities for Fatal Distracted Driving

Rank City State Population Avg. Annual Fatal Crashes Crashes per 100,000 Gap #7 Cape Coral Florida 243,810 4.0 1.64 — #91 Arlington Virginia 242,900 0.2 0.08 1.56 #92 Chula Vista California 273,349 0.2 0.07 1.57 #93 Seattle Washington 7,936,530 5.8 0.07 1.57 #94 Pittsburgh Pennsylvania 303,572 0.2 0.07 1.57 #95 Philadelphia Pennsylvania 3,770,958 1.8 0.05 1.59 #96 Omaha Nebraska 917,679 0.4 0.04 1.60 #97 Minneapolis Minnesota 2,324,082 0.8 0.03 1.61 #98 Arlington Texas 639,411 0.2 0.03 1.61 #99 Oakland California 1,675,144 0.2 0.01 1.63 #100 Reno Nevada 281,537 0.0 0.00 1.64

Cape Coral’s rate exceeds every city in the safest 10 by more than 1.56 points. Reno recorded zero fatal distracted crashes across all five years, giving it a rate of 0.00.

Methodology

This study examined fatal distracted driving crashes across the 100 most populous U.S. cities using five years of data (2019 to 2023) drawn from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS). For each city, the annual count of fatal crashes involving at least one distracted driver was extracted and averaged across the five years; that average was then divided by the city’s population and multiplied by 100,000 to produce a per-capita rate, which was used to rank all 100 cities from most to least dangerous.

Data Sources

U.S. Department of Transportation, Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS): https://cdan.dot.gov/query

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), FARS Encyclopedia: https://www-fars.nhtsa.dot.gov/

Research Dataset: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1K50k7IvnyScz0JTB9Aafx2HBTaq9dNDUE_HF4VTtGyA/edit?gid=0#gid=0

Study by: https://www.floridainjuryadvocate.com/

About Blakeley Law Firm

Blakeley Law Firm is a Florida-based personal injury practice representing clients in motor vehicle accidents, negligence, and wrongful death cases. The firm focuses on distracted and impaired driving cases and provides legal resources for those affected by preventable road fatalities. More information is available at floridainjuryadvocate.com.