Canute Neil Ellis: A New Era in Jamaican Gospel Music

by Howard Campbell

ORLANDO – Eight months ago when Canute Neil Ellis launched his EP, Slingshot, he had high hopes for the six-song project which samples several Jamaican gospel standards.

Nah Miss It, the lead single from Slingshot, topped the GLN Top 10 Charts for multiple weeks in March and early April. That chart is compiled by GL365 Network, a leading Caribbean-American Internet radio station.

Ellis, who produced Slingshot, said Nah Miss It’s success speaks volumes for the EP.

“The response to Nah Miss It has been overwhelming, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the support it has received. Seeing it reach number one on the GLN charts is a testament to the connection it has made with listeners,” he stated. “It’s an honor to know that the song resonates so strongly with so many people, especially young people who’ve embraced its message wholeheartedly.”

Nah Miss It is a collaboration between Ellis, Jason Mighty, J.DAT and Orville Sutherland. It samples If I Miss Heaven, originally done by fellow Jamaican Reverend Glen Graham.

Based in Orlando, Ellis’ objective is to introduce the music of pioneer gospel acts to a new generation of fans, particularly in Jamaica. He has long admired the songs of Graham, a trailblazer in reggae-gospel.

“Nah Miss It stands out because of its authenticity and relatable message. The song captures themes of perseverance and hope, which everyone can connect with on some level. This resonates deeply with young listeners who are navigating their own journeys and challenges,” Ellis said.

Elsewhere on Slingshot, he samples Lester Lewis’ Winner Man for Undefeated alongside Zabbai, DJ Nicholas and Cario Young; and Marvia Providence’s Hear my Cry Oh Lord for My Cry, which he recorded with Golda McFarlane and Tiffany Hall.

Ellis’ respect for vintage gospel acts started while he was an audio engineer at the recording studio of Noel Willis, founder of The Grace Thrillers, a group whose music was played in dancehalls during the 1980s and 1990s.

He teams with his wife Samantha Gooden and Ryan Chew on Rescue Me, which samples the Thrillers’ song, He Saw My Need.