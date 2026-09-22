“Canonge” Arrives: Caribbean Rhythm Meets Jazz Fire

Haitian-American pianist Assel Jean-Pierre Jr. salutes Martinican virtuoso Mario Canonge with a bold new single. The single blends Haitian and Caribbean grooves, gospel soul, jazz improvisation, and classical technique.

ORLANDO, FL — Haitian-American pianist and composer Assel Jean-Pierre Jr. has released “CANONGE,” a high-energy original single where jazz improvisation, Haitian and Caribbean rhythm, gospel vocabulary, and classical piano technique converge in one unmistakable voice.

Named for acclaimed Martinican pianist Mario Canonge, the track began with a melody that immediately evoked Canonge’s distinctive musical language. Jean-Pierre also draws inspiration from pianist Michel Camilo, whose work fuses rhythmic intensity, improvisation, and virtuosity.

“When I first wrote the melody, something about it immediately reminded me of Mario Canonge’s musical language. I didn’t sit down intending to write a tribute, but the connection was there—and the name stayed.” — ASSEL JEAN-PIERRE JR.

More than a stylistic exercise, “CANONGE” is a declaration of artistic identity. Jean-Pierre says, “For a long time, it was easy to think of classical music, jazz, gospel, and Haitian or Caribbean music as different parts of my musical life.” However, he adds, “I’m increasingly interested in what happens when I stop separating them. They all belong in the same room.”

A rising voice in Caribbean jazz, Jean-Pierre has appeared at Carnegie Hall and SOB’s in New York City. He has also performed at Judson’s Live at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts and Heidi’s Jazz Club. Moreover, “CANONGE” advances his work as a recording artist and composer. He is deeply rooted in Haitian-American experience and the wider Caribbean jazz tradition.