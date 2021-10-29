Cannabis Laws Across the States

One of the most highly debated and hot topics of recent years has been the legalization of cannabis. Marijuana has been illegal for the better part of a century, although many states did legalize, or at least, decriminalize the usage of medical marijuana a few decades ago.

Since the legalization of marijuana, the industry has become quite successful and is growing at a faster rate than most anticipated. Canada, for example, has become the second country in the world that legalized marijuana for sale, possession, and non-medical use, and as a result of this decision, the cannabis industry is booming. Cannabis stores like Canna Cabana are popping up all over the country, and consumers are offered many diverse products ranging from dry flowers to consumption devices and different types of concentrate. With so many options available it might be difficult to choose, but good research takes a consumer a long way. But what is happening in the States regarding this matter? Legalization laws differ from state to state, and if you’re a cannabis consumer, or would like to try it out, here is what you need to know about the laws of cannabis across a few states.

Michigan

Michigan legalized marijuana for medical purposes back in 2008, which made it the 13th state in America to do so. It was only in 2018 that Michigan legalized marijuana for recreational use, and by 2019 they were accepting applications for retail licenses.

Those who live in Michigan are able to carry up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana, 15 grams of concentrated marijuana, and are able to grow 12 plants in total per household.

Massachusetts

Massachusetts legalized marijuana for medical purposes in 2013, and patients were allowed to carry a 60-day supply if they had a state-issued registration card. Marijuana for recreational use was only legalized three years later in 2016.

Those who live in Massachusetts are able to grow a maximum of 12 plants per household if two more or people live there, and six plants per person. People can also carry an ounce, whilst being able to have up to 10 ounces at home.

Colorado

Colorado legalized marijuana for medical purposes in 2000 and was one of the first few states to do so, however it was only 12 years later, in 2012, that it was legalized for recreational use.

Those who live in Colorado aren’t able to consume marijuana in public, however, they can give away or possess up to an ounce. In terms of growing actual cannabis, a person can only grow to 6 plants, and the household is limited to 12 plants.

Illinois

Illinois legalized marijuana for medical purposes in 2013 and is recorded as the 11th state to do so. Marijuana for recreational use was legalized recently in 2020, at the literal beginning of the year.

Because people who live in Illinois aren’t able to grow their own marijuana, they are allowed to possess products containing up to 500 milligrams of THC, 30 grams of marijuana, and a concentrated amount of 5 grams.

Virginia

Virginia legalized marijuana for medical purposes last year in 2020, one of the more recent states to do so. Recreational use of marijuana was legalized this year in 2021.

Virginia is slightly strict with its laws; people can only grow up to 4 plants, and can only possess 1 ounce of marijuana, however, this might change once the framework for retail sales is put into effect.

New York

New York legalized marijuana for medical purposes in 2014 and was recorded as the 15th state to do so, whilst recreational use was legalized this year in 2021.

Although citizens can’t grow their own marijuana yet, they are still able to carry up to 3 ounces with the intent of recreational use. The law might change for growing cannabis in the future to allow for the growth of up to 6 plants per person.

New Jersey

New Jersey legalized marijuana for recreational use this year in 2021 and became the 14th state to do so.

You are not allowed to consume marijuana in public in New Jersey, however, you are able to possess up to 6 ounces of marijuana at home, meaning that you can’t possess it in public. These laws might change, similar to the rest of the states that have legalized marijuana already, when the infrastructure has been properly set up.

Nevada

Nevada legalized marijuana for medical purposes in 2000, making it one of the few states that did at that time, and recreational use was legalized in 2016.

Those who live in Nevada are able to grow up to 6 plants per person and up to 12 per household. It’s also legal to possess up to an ounce of marijuana, although it is illegal to consume marijuana in public, which includes cars.