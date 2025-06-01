Travel

Canada to Grenada: Plan Your Dream Vacation

Grenada: Grande Anse Beach
Grenada: Grande Anse Beach

St. George, Grenada – The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) launched its latest campaign, Escape to Grenada, in collaboration with Air Canada Vacations. This exciting initiative offers travellers across Canada the perfect opportunity to discover the allure of Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique. These attractions come with exclusive travel savings and immersive island experiences.

Commencing May 29, 2025, travellers can book a holiday package that includes return airfare on Air Canada. The package also includes a 7-night stay at a selection of Grenada’s finest hotels. The campaign is designed to drive bookings and increase visitor arrivals. It targets Grenada’s most valuable source market, Canada.

Travellers can take advantage of savings of up to 37% on package deals for a limited time.  Flights are available from Canada to Grenada on Sundays and Mondays. This schedule offers flexible travel dates for both early week escapes and extended getaways.

Tornia Charles, Director of Sales and Marketing at the Grenada Tourism Authority noted, “This campaign is about meeting travelers where they are and offering convenience, value and the kind of elevated experiences that define Grenada. It’s a powerful tool for our travel trade partners and hoteliers alike and it reinforces our strategy of targeted, high-impact promotions in key markets.”

Canada to Grenada Travel Trade Partners

CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority, Petra Roach added, “Our partnership with Air Canada Vacations reflects Grenada’s commitment to expanding access to our destination while maintaining the premium quality of experience we are known for. Canada remains one of our most important markets. This campaign enables us to convert traveller interest into tangible bookings. As demand for authentic, wellness-driven and culturally rich experiences continues to rise, Grenada is exceptionally well-positioned to meet that moment.”

With its vibrant culture, lush landscapes, world-class diving, and award-winning culinary scene, Grenada offers the ideal escape for every kind of traveller whether seeking relaxation, adventure, or connection.

For more information and to book, visit: Vacations Air Canada

